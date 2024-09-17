Josie Tracey: Emirates Golf Club’s new Lady Captain breaking barriers and hitting Holes-in-One

Hojgaard claims Irish Open title with stunning triple birdie finish as McIlroy misses out on home triumph
The Northern Ireland star expresses disappointment in the loss but focuses on positives ahead at Wentworth
In a historic milestone for Dubai’s iconic Emirates Golf Club (EGC), Josie Tracey has made her mark as the first-ever Filipino to be appointed Lady Captain.
Her journey to this prestigious role is a richly woven tapestry of dreams, determination, and unexpected turns.
Josie's aspirations to become a sportswoman began far from the golf courses that are now a big part of her life. She originally dreamt of becoming a flight stewardess. Dancing also played a special role in her life - she was a cheerleader during her university days, showcasing her vibrant spirit and love for the spotlight.
Golf came into Josie's life later, through a family affair.
“While living in Calgary, Alberta, I took up learning how to play golf with my two children, Julian and Ryan” says Josie, who became Lady Captain on September 1, 2024.
“I moved to Dubai with my late husband in 1992 and joined the Ladies Section at the Emirates Golf Club in 2020 and was offered the role of Vice Captain by Barney Coleman, the GM of Emirates Golf Club, on May 5, 2023. I remember that day very well. Then just earlier this month, I took over as Lady Captain.”
This marked a significant achievement in her life. Her tenure is not just a personal triumph but a representation of the vibrant community of female golfers at EGC, the largest ladies' section in the UAE.
“One of the perks of being a Lady Captain is having my own parking slot,” she says with a laugh. “It’s a privilege and honour.
“I’m so proud of our ladies section and the robust tournament calendar we have, which features more events than the men's section. I value the opportunity to organize and also participate in these tournaments.”
Josie’s goals extend beyond golf although she says she aims to lower her handicap!
“My approach to leadership is rooted in kindness, respect, of course, a love for the game. I love the positive energy that surrounds me at the club,” she says. “I believe in genuine communication and I believe in fostering camaraderie among the members.”
Josie's strength on the golf course lies in her short game. Her chipping and putting skills are exceptional. “People say my short game is crazy, because I know how to manage my clubs,”
she says.
People also compared her to John Daly for her long swing, reminiscent of the golf legend. The playful comparison was solidified when Daly himself walked into the golf club in Abu Dhabi one day, searching for Josie and humorously referring to her as his "sister."
A political science graduate with a background in public speaking at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Josie has faced the microphone with courage, an ability that has helped her in golf and led to her winning several notable tournaments.
In March 2012, Josie's golfing talent was showcased when she represented the UAE at the BMW World Golf Club Ladies Division in Sentosa, Singapore. She finished an impressive seventh out of more than 240 international golfers, having secured her spot with a victory at the Majlis qualifying round where she also outperformed a competitive field.
“But you know what I am really proud of are the two Holes-in-One that I had in my career,” she says. “To be honest, the firs time I did not even see the ball go into the hole, but the second time I think I did everything right.
“I followed the tips I learned from watching a video by David Leadbetter, focusing on the key techniques of positioning my shoulder, aiming at the flag and my follow through.
“Those were memorable, especially the first because my husband Mike, who was in Abu Dhabi at the time, rushed to the Emirates Golf Club and bought everyone a round of drinks to celebrate. It was unforgettable"
Josie Tracey's journey is a remarkable tale of transformation, achievement, and unwavering passion. As she takes on the role of Lady Captain, her story not only inspires others but also possibly paves the way for new milestones in her life.
ALSO READ
The Northern Ireland star expresses disappointment in the loss but focuses on positives ahead at Wentworth
Teammate Rashed Al Qemzi stays on course for a record fifth title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship
The pair tangled while battling for third place behind winner Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Triple champion Verstappen's lead over Norris was cut from 62 points to 59
They exercise secretively for a modicum of health and peace of mind in a country where the Taliban have stopped women from playing sports
Batsman Sarfaraz Khan is all set to play under Rohit Sharma in the Bangladesh Test series which starts on September 19
Brentford attacked straight after kickoff and scored in 22 seconds before Erling Haaland's double secured a 2-1 win for City
‘I try to keep reminding myself to stay within the tournament because if I do well in the tournament, everything else takes care of itself,’ said the Spaniard