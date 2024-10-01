Jordan Gallagher: Leading the charge to revitalize golf at The Track, Meydan

Jordan Gallagher has ambituous plans for Meydan Golf. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 3:05 PM

In the heart of Dubai's iconic Meydan Racecourse sits The Track, Meydan’s nine-hole golf course, which has recently welcomed a dynamic new Director of Golf - Jordan Gallagher.

Having officially taken the reins on July 29, 2024, Gallagher's mission is clear: to revitalize Meydan Golf and restore it as a premier golfing destination in the region.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to make my mark on a fantastic facility," says Gallagher, whose excitement for his new role is palpable. “The Track Meydan has so much potential and it's great to hear the new owners are reinvesting in the golf course.”

Gallagher acknowledges that the past year has been challenging for the facility, marked by a lack of stability. However, he is optimistic about the future, as the new ownership is committed to reinvesting in the golf course, including staffing, machinery, and golf carts.

With The Track being a unique venue in Dubai, Gallagher sees immense potential highlighting the venue's distinctive offerings, including night golf, stunning views, and a welcoming environment for all golfers.

Before taking up his role at Meydan Golf, Gallagher amassed a wealth of experience in the UAE golf industry. He served as the Head of Retail and Custom Fitting at Jumeirah Golf Estates and Emirates Golf Club for four years and also spent 15 months as a full-time teaching professional at the Montgomerie Dubai.

His extensive background in the region positions him well to lead Meydan Golf into its next chapter.

Gallagher's journey began in Scotland, where he was the Head PGA Professional at Baberton Golf Club in Edinburgh. During his two and a half years there, he transformed the role of the professional into more of a director of golf position, contributing to the installation of a state-of-the-art swing studio.

“The members and board where fantastic and I have only moved back to Dubai as the opportunity to work at Meydan and with Troon was aligned with my professional goals, as I am one of the youngest professionals to hold advanced PGA status in addition to having my CMAE Diploma,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Gallagher has ambitious plans for The Track Meydan.