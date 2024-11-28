Jon Rahm set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut in 2025, joining a star-studded line up

Jon Rahm, Spain, triumphed at the DP World Tour Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, and topped the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2019. - AFP File

Double Major champion Jon Rahm is set to headline the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, marking his much-anticipated debut at the prestigious event, which will take place at the iconic Emirates Golf Club from January 16-19.

The Spaniard is aiming for more Dubai success - after triumphing at the DP World Tour Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, and topping the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2019 - when he joins fellow European Ryder Cup players including defending champion Rory McIlroy and Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood in a world-class field at the prestigious $9million Rolex Series event.

The 10-time DP World Tour winner, whose 22 professional wins worldwide include the 2023 Masters, 2021 U.S. Open and five Rolex Series titles said: “This is an event that I have heard a lot about and I am looking forward to making my Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut in January.

"I have had a lot of success in Dubai in the past so it’s a place that holds a lot of good memories for me, so it will be great to get back there.”

A Stellar Lineup

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, commented: “If you look back at the roll call of past winners of the event, it’s clear that the Hero Dubai Desert Classic prides itself on bringing the finest players on the planet together to compete on what is a truly iconic stage.

“The confirmation that Jon Rahm will make his debut on the Majlis Course in January is certainly a continuation of that and we’re delighted to announce his inclusion in what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting fields in the event’s history.

“Rahm’s record speaks for itself, and his presence alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and other European Ryder Cup stars offers golf fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness the best in the world competing at Emirates Golf Club,” Corkill added.

“This event continues to solidify Dubai’s position as a global golf destination, and we look forward to welcoming spectators for what promises to be an unforgettable week."

As well as FREE general admission tickets and a limited remaining number of hospitality options, the 2025 event sees the launch of a brand-new ticket option – The Social on Sixteen. Situated in the popular vantage point overlooking the 16th green of the Majlis Course.

The new package is sure to tantalise fans who love to catch the action while enjoying a day of fun socialising with friends.

The new package, which is inclusive of 4 hours of beverages and a selection of premium casual dining options, represents great value, with early bird tickets available from just AED 650.