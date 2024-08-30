Jeev’s India Legends Diary: ‘Finally, I found my relaxation on the golf course despite the heat and humidity'

Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh of India is seen on the 3rd green on day one of the HSBC India Legends Championship at Jaypee Greens in Delhi, India.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 4:54 PM

Well, that was a fun round one!

I'm thrilled with my four-under par 68 on the opening day of the HSBC India Legends Championship on the Legends Tour at Jaypee Greens, co-sanctioned by the PGTI.

I felt really good about my all-around game, managing five birdies and just one bogey on Hole 13. I birdied Holes 2, 6, 10, 12, and 15.

Even after a solid round, I know there's always room for improvement—this time, it's my short game that needs a bit of work. Golf is a game you can never truly master, but that's part of what makes it so exciting and challenging!

I am tied in third place behind first-round leader Joakim Haeggman from Sweden who shot a seven-under 65. He has a two-stroke lead from American Clark Dennis.

Joakim Haeggman of Sweden was the Day 1 leader at the HSBC India Legends Championship. - AFP File

Joaquim, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday was the first Swede to play in the Ryder Cup, in 1993. He has played in six Legends Tour events this season and has one win to his name – the season-ending MCB Tour Championship in the Seychelles in 2022.

The golf course was a fair test – playing at 7,047 yards as a par 72.

Of the 64-player field, only 13 players are under par – which shows the set-up was far from a pushover.

I put my good golf down to being able to relax out there on the golf course. I have had such a busy week but at last, I could switch off and focus on my golf.

It was almost a relief to get to play some golf.

It was really hot and humid out there today. Staying focused was a challenge. Everyone was feeling the heat – even me!

On Saturday I am paired again with Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva and 2005 U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell from New Zealand. Our tee time is at 8.30 am.

Adilson is alongside me on 68 – with Michael shooting a 73.

Also on 68 is my friend and fellow Indian Jyoti Randhawa. So two Indian golfers in the top five will hopefully add some local interest for the weekend.

I've just finished all my media duties and interviews—I'm always happy to cooperate. It's when no one wants to talk to you that you should start to worry.

Now, I'm going to grab something to eat—it's been a while since my early breakfast.