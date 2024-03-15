Jebel Ali Racecourse set for spectacular finish to 2023-2024 racing season

Trainer Michael Costa has enjoyed a remarkable season at Jebel Ali Racecourse. - Instagram

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:04 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:05 PM

Jebel Ali Racecourse is set to bring the curtain down on another memorable season when they host an attractive seven-race card where the highlight is the Jebel Ali Stakes, a Listed contest over 1950 metres which has attracted a maximum field of 16 runners.

Among them are several top middle-distance horses who have performed well over the years.

Colourful English handler Jamie Osborne teams up with his daughter Saffie Osborne to supply the ante-post favourite in Sean, a lightly raced seven-year-old who has had three starts at Meydan this term with a hope of qualifying for the Dubai World Cup meeting.

A fourth-place effort in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile was followed up by a second in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes before he wrapped up his Meydan campaign with a third place behind two solid performers, Charlie Appleby’s Naval Power and the Doug Watson-trained San Donato.

Julio Olascoaga's Go Chrome Go has a big chance on Saturday. - Instagram

However, all three contests were on turf and Osborne now challenges his stable star to deliver the goods and end a futile season with victory on the Jebel Ali dirt.

To do that the German–bred galloper will have to contend with two serious runners representing former UAe champion handler Bhupat Seemar, Franz Strauss and Nevershow Weakness and Doug Watson's ultra-consistent veteran, Thegreatcollection.

In a race that has exception depth, resident Jebel Ali Stables handler and trainer’s championship hopeful Michael Costa sends out Alhazeem. And there is more talent in the field with Lost Eden, Ajuste Fiscal, In Crowd and King Ottoman, all capable of stealing the show.

The main support race is the Jebel Ali Classic sponsored by long-time Jebel Ali partner, Shadwell, which has also attracted a full field of 16 runners.

Another open-looking contest the race has attracted the likes of Julio Olascoaga-trained Go Chrome Go, Laneqash, Ehraz, Everfast, Quality Humor, Yonafis, Morning and many more.

The afternoon’s action tees off with the 15-runner Wathba Stallions Cup Sponsored By Hh Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Racing Festival Handicap where the favourite appears to be the Khalid Khalifa Al Nabooda-bred and owned Af Marmuq.

ALSO READ