Jawaher Al Qasimi hails Emirati female athletes achievements

Sharjah Women's Sports Club players concluded their season with an outstanding 335 medals. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 12:16 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 5:41 PM

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, hailed the achievements of Emirati women across local and global sporting arenas in the 2022-23 season.

The performances across various events reflect the dedication of athletes who have been backed by a clear vision and a winning strategy.

Sharjah Women's Sports Club players concluded their season with an outstanding 335 medals across 70 championships, including 51 local and 19 international competitions.

Commenting on these achievements, Her Highness said: "Women's Sports achieve a significant leap in Sharjah, where clubs promote a vibrant culture and sports institutional regulations guide activities of clubs to bring out the full potential of sportswomen. Such achievements can only happen when backed by proper funding and strategies for building successive generations of high-performing athletes.

“We have witnessed an unprecedented season with our champions bringing 335 medals home. What we have achieved so far in women's sports in the UAE is just one milestone in an ongoing journey, which we in Sharjah are focusing on in the women's sports sector.

"We encourage more support and sponsorship from local institutions and expect more engagement from society. We envision Arab female athletes qualifying in all international sports arenas.”

The remarkable achievements of the Sharjah Women's Sports Club during the 2022-2023 season included Fatima Al Hosani's athletics bronze medal at the Arab Games in Algeria and Amna Al-Awadhi's best national team score in archery at the Youth World Cup in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Tahlak broke the record in the 10-metre air rifle game during the Arab Championship in Egypt and snatched third place.

This level of success at the international level would not have been achieved without the intensive preparation and comprehensive strategies developed by each game's technical, administrative, and medical teams.

The club's management has developed clear plans to enhance sports skills and prepare players to participate in international events.

ALSO READ: