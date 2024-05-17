IPL 2024: Pressure on RCB ahead of pivotal CSK clash that will decide fourth team for playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru' are sixth on the IPL standings with 12 points. - AFP File

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 11:42 PM

Former India seamer Zaheer Khan feels the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will be a very important encounter as it will decide the fourth team of the Indian Premier League 2024.

RCB will host five-time championship CSK in a crucial match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

"The RCB-CSK clash will be a big and very important match, there is no doubt in that. Everyone will be waiting for this match because with this the IPL will get's its fourth team for the playoffs," Zaheer told ANI.

Chennai Super Kings are fourth on the points table with 14 points from 13 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sixth with 12 points from as many games. CSK also have a better net run rate of 0.528 than RCB's 0.387.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four, RCB needs to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.

However, history is on CSk's side who have won 20 of the 31 matches played between the franchises.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win the match, regardless of the margin of victory.

"My wishes are with Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup," Zaheer said. "There are a lot of responsibilties when the World Cup starts and our responsibility is to support and back the team which has been selected for the tournament.

"We've seen how able Rohit Sharma has been as a leader so he's gonna lead the team to victory is what we are wishing for," former India left arm seamer added.