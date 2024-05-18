IPL 2024: Pooran does the 'job' as Lucknow power to victory over hapless Mumbai in dead-rubber

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League. - AFP

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 12:04 AM

Nicholas Pooran starred in Lucknow Super Giants' 18-run victory over pre-tournament favourites Mumbai Indians in the last game of a disappointing Indian Premier League season for both teams Friday.

The maverick West Indies' wicketkeeper-batsman hit eight sixes in his 29-ball 75 to take Lucknow to 214-6 after Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first.

Mumbai crashed to 196-6 despite an impressive start by openers Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis in their rain-interrupted chase.

Pooran, who was declared Player of the Match, commented "Personally, I just had to do my job which is find a way in the situation and finish."

Pandya said that it was "quite difficult" for five-time champions Mumbai, who finished the 10-team league in last spot.

"This season we didn't play good quality cricket and it cost us the whole season," Pandya said.

Lucknow too failed to qualify for the playoffs and ended the tournament in sixth spot.

Captain KL Rahul said that it was "very disappointing".

He blamed mid-season injuries to key players and said that they "didn't play well enough collectively and couldn't come together" as a team.

Earlier, Nuwan Thushara got Mumbai off to a great start and removed opener Devdutt Padikkal for a first ball duck.

Padikkal's partner Rahul stitched together a 48-run partnership with Australia's Marcus Stoinis, who fell to Piyush Chawla's leg-spin for a 22-ball 28 in the sixth over.

Chawla also removed Deepak Hooda (11) to reduce Lucknow to 69-3 by the 10th over.

Thushara finally removed Pooran in the 17th over to end his match-defining, 109-run partnership with Rahul.

He also removed rookie Arshad Khan (0) in the same over and finished with 3-28 in his four-over spell.

Chawla removed Rahul, who took 41 balls for his 55 runs, in the 18th over and finished with 3-29.

Key unbeaten cameos by Ayush Badoni (22) and Krunal Pandya (12) took Lucknow to 214-6.

Mumbai's openers took their team to 88 before Brevis fell for 23 in the ninth over.

India skipper Sharma top-scored with a 38-ball 68 with 10 fours and three sixes before he fell in the 11th over.

In between, Mumbai also lost their best T20 batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, for 0 and were reduced to 97-3 while out-of-form skipper Pandya fell for 16. Indian rookie Naman Dhir hit five sixes and four fours in his unbeaten 28-ball 62. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who removed Sharma, and Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who removed Brevis, took four key Mumbai wickets between them. Brief scores Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs Lucknow Super Giants: 214 for six in 20 overs (KL Rahul 55, M Stoinis 28, N Pooran 75; Thushara 3-28, P. Chawla 3-29_ Mumbai Indians: 196-for6 in 20 overs (Rohit 68, Dhir 62; Naveen 2-50, Bishnoi 2-37).

