IPL 2024: Master-blasters Sunrisers set IPL record for most sixes in single season

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head has been in top form with his big-hitting. - AFP

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are having one of its more fruitful seasons in the cash-rich domestic league with five wins from eight matches, set an IPL record for the most number of sixes hit in a single season, at 100.

The feat was achieved during the clash with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Though the Sunrisers went down to Bengaluru on Thursday, tasting only their third defeat this season, they achieved the unique record for clearing the fence the most times in a single season.

The Hyderabad team has lit up the tournament with their batting fireworks, with the likes of Aussie dasher Travis Head and his opening partner Abhishek Sharma in explosive form

Heinrich Klaasen has emerged as the team's middle-order bulwark this season, flattening rival attacks with their ferocious assaults.

The Hyderabad-based franchise achieved the 100-sixes landmark n just their eighth match in the ongoing IPL season.

During the 2022 season, the Sunrisers agonisingly short of the century target with 97 sixes.

