IPL 2024: 'It's a funny game' says Samson after Royals win last-over thriller against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer in action during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings. - AFP

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 10:43 PM

Shimron Hetmyer delivered the goods in the death overs as Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last-over thriller at Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday.

It was Punjab King's second defeat on their home turf while RR continued to hold sway at the top of the team standings with 10 points from five wins and one loss.

PBKS are in the eighth spot, with two wins and four losses.

“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things,: said a delighted skipper Sanju Samson.

“It’s funny that we kept believing that we can win this. But somewhere we had the fight left, we knew we had special bowlers bowling for us and we kept those overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end. I

"t’s a funny game so we actually wanted to give it a try and do our best. If we respect the game, keep fighting, anything can happen in cricket,," Samson added.

In the run-chase of 148 runs, Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian started cautiously. Jaiswal in particular, took his time on the crease, hoping to find some form and runs.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, RR were 43 for no loss with Jaiswal on 23 and Kotian on 18. The 50 came up in 7.1 overs. After the dismissal of Kotian skipper Sanju Samson joined Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 39 in 28 balls before Samson also gave away his wicket.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League on Saturday. - AFP

However, youngsters Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel took RR to the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs.

With some tight bowling, PBKS managed to put pressure on RR although Parag looked threatening.

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell reduced the pressure in the see-saw battle with Hetmyer’s six and four in the 18th over, leaving RR with 20 runs to chase in 12 balls.

Powell started the next over with two fours before he was caught behind off Sam Curran who also removed Keshav Maharaj in the final ball of the over.

RR needed 10 runs in the final over.

Arshdeep delivered two yorkers but conceded a six on the third ball to Hetmyer (27 in 10 balls) who hit the winning boundary on the penultimate ball.

Rabada (2/18) and Curran (2/25) were the most successful bowlers for Punjab.

Earlier, fiery spells from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj kept the wickets falling at regular intervals while a cameo from Ashutosh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a respectable 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 147/8 (Ashutosh Sharma 31, Jitesh Sharma 29, Keshav Maharaj 2/23) lost to Rajasthan Royals (Yashasvi Jaiswal 39, Shimron Hetmyer 27*, Kagiso Rabada 2/18).