IPL 2024: High-flyer Kohli reveals he is 'very scared of turbulence which makes his look like a 'fool'

Virat Kohli has spoken up about his fear of flying. - Instagram

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 1:30 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 1:34 PM

Ahead of the clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli opened up about his biggest fear in a viral video.

Virat is currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, representing the Bangalore-based franchise.

With the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 onwards, this tournament is his chance to prove that his slightly more conservative approach to T20 cricket, which mixes aggressive hitting with anchoring skills, is still a great model to follow these days when batters are going big from ball one.

The former RCB skipper asserted that whenever there is bad turbulence, he is the first one to hold the sides of the seat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League. - AFP

"I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is a bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am the gone," Kohli said in the RCB Podcast Trailer.

Kohli has been in remarkable form ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The right-hand batter has already has a century to his name and has struck 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33.

Virat's team RCB is off to a poor start in the IPL this year, having won only one out of their five matches so far. Their next challenge will be the contest against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

ALSO READ