IPL 2024: RCB beat CSK to qualify for playoffs for the ninth time

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 10:48 PM Last updated: Sat 18 May 2024, 10:54 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the IPL playsoff for the ninth time in the tournament's history.

Needing to beat former five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 18 runs RCB restricted them to a total of 191 for seven in 20 overs, after scoring 218 for five.

RCB, who have now won their last six matches in the tournament, join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs starting next week.

Brief scores

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 wickets in 20 overs ( Kohli 47, du Plessis 54, Patidar 41, Green 38*; Thakur 2-61

Chennai Super Kings: 218-5 in 20.0 (Ravindra 61, Rahane 33, Kadeja 42, Dhoni 24; Dayal 2-42)

Playing on Sunday, May 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Time: 2:00 p, UAE Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Time: 6:00 pm UAE