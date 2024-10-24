India's Gaganjeet Bhullar continues impressive run of form at International Series Thailand

: Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) in action during his first round 65 in the International Series - Thailand on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

Gaganjeet Bhullar, a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, continued his strong form with an impressive five-under-par 65 in the first round of the $2 million International Series Thailand, held at Thai Country Club from October 24–27, 2024, on the Asian Tour.

Bhullar is tied for 10th, building on his recent seventh-place finish at last week’s Black Mountain event in Thailand.

“The course is beautiful—reminds me a bit of Florida,” said Bhullar, last week’s third-round leader.“The goal this week was to keep the momentum going after what I did last week. That was my game plan today and, I guess, somehow, I have been successful in doing that.”

Leading the tournament with a score of seven-under-par 63 is the trio of Charlie Lindh (Sweden), Jed Morgan (Australia), and Maverick Antcliff (Australia).

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas (India) posted a one-under 71, tying for 73rd place. Reflecting on his round, the 24-year-old said, “My golf was OK. My driver was good but my irons were poor. I missed too many greens – but I got it around.

“I had an issue with a stiff neck this morning so had some treatment before my tee time. I need to do some more remedial work on it this afternoon so I should be 100% ready for the second round. I am having a fun trip with my mum.”

Shiv Kapur (India) is level with Thomas after shooting a 69, as 98 players broke par on a course playing with preferred lies on the closely mown fairways.

This $2 million event marks the 16th tournament of the year on the Asian Tour, with just five events remaining. It is also the sixth stop in The International Series, a set of 10 upper-tier, multi-million-dollar tournaments on the Tour.

The winner of The International Series Rankings will secure a place in the LIV Golf League.

John Catlin (US), currently leading the International Series Rankings, shot a level-par 70 in a disappointing first round.

First Round Scores

(7,199 Yards, Par 70):

C. Lindh (Swe) 63

J. Morgan (Aus) 63