Indian teen prodigy Gukesh becomes youngest world chess champ

Photo: AFP

Indian teen prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju became the world's youngest undisputed world chess champion Thursday after beating China's Ding Liren in the final match of their series in Singapore.

The 18-year-old became "the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history", said the International Chess Federation in a post on social media platform X, after Ding resigned in a thrilling endgame that had been expected to end in a draw.

Gukesh burst into tears, putting his face in both hands when he realised he was the new world champion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ding, 32, slumped on the table after he realised he had made an endgame blunder that gave his opponent an opportunity to pounce.

Cheers from jubilant fans, many of them Indians who had flown in to watch the match and local Singaporeans of Indian descent, erupted at the viewing rooms near the playing arena.

At his age, Gukesh surpassed the achievement of Russia's Garry Kasparov who won the title at age 22.