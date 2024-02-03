India lead Pakistan 2-0 in historic World Group 1 Davis Cup playoff in Islamabad

India's Sriram Balaji in action against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan during the opening day of the Davis Cup in Pakistan. - PTI

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 6:01 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 6:02 PM

The Indian tennis team swept the opening singles to grad a 2-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Saturday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan saw off experienced Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, while Sriram Balaji posted a straight sets victory over Aqeel Khan.

Ramkumar needed to dig deep into his resources to overcome Qureshi 6(7)-7(3), 7(7)-6(4), 6-0 in a high-tension match that lasted over two hours.

In stark contrast Sriram outplayed Khan 7-5, 6-3 in just over an hour to put the visitors in a strong position heading into Sunday’s reverse singles and doubles.

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan in action against Pakistan's Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi during the Davis Cup 2024 in Islamabad. - PTI

It is sixty years since the Indian Davis Cup team visited Pakistan, which was made possible after the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to the team, including the support staff.

The last time India toured Pakistan was in 1964, when Akhtar Ali, father of India's current non-playing captain Zeeshan Ali, Premjit Lall and Shiv Prakash Misra beat the hosts 4-0 in Lahore.

India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their most recent neutral site match in 2019.

India are missing the services of veteran and recent Australian Open doubles champion Rohan Bopanna. The 43-year-old Bopanna made his final Davis Cup appearance in a match against Morocco in September, and India triumphed 4-1.

The Indian tennis team's finest Davis Cup performances were in 1966, 1974, and 1987, when they finished second place.

Results

Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) 6-7, 7-6, 6-0; Sriram Balaji (India) beat Aqeel Khan 7-5, 6-3.

Teams

India: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki K Poonacha | Captain / Coach: Zeeshan Ali.

Pakistan: Muzammil Murtaza, Aqeel Khan, Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Barkatullah, Muhammad Shoaib | Captain: Muhammad Abid

Order of play

February 4, Sunday

Doubles- Yuki Bhambri/Sakesh Myneni (India) vs Muzammil Murtaza\Barkatullah (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM

Reverse singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - starts after the doubles match.

Reverse singles – Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - starts after first reverse singles match.