Inaugural Dubai Invitation to launch DP World Tour’s new-look 2024 schedule

The star-studded field of 60 professionals will battle for a prize fund of $2.5 million at the inaugural DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational at the stunning Dubai Creek Resort next month.

The January 11-14 event, which is scheduled to kick off the New Year’s exciting golf calendar, will also feature 60 amateur golfers who will be vying for a share of the spotlight at the iconic venue, the second oldest course in the UAE which is home to the first golf Academy in the Middle East.

The Amateurs will compete in a 54-hole Pro-Am tournament, with the Pros playing a four-day 72-hole event with no cut.

The entry list is highlighted by Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Number Two Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland, Italy’s Francesco Molinari (It), the Danish Hojgaard twins and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

The field also includes Irish veteran Padraig Harrington, England’s Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald and several Dubai residents among them Tommy Fleetwood (England), Adrian Meronk (Poland), Ewen Ferguson (Scotland), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Adri Arnaus (Spain).

The Dubai Invitational is part of a promising new-look DP World Tour schedule for 2023-24, which enhances the status of golf in the UAE and Middle East.

Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf commented earlier: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming the DP World Tour back to Dubai Creek in January.

“It’s a venue that has a great heritage with professional golf, having previously been the host venue for the Dubai Desert Classic, and will be an incredible asset to the new tour schedule with a finishing stretch of holes that rivals almost any in the world.

“This addition also highlights the amazing quality of golf on offer here in the UAE and, in particular, within the Dubai Golf group,” he added. “We now have four courses, hosting four fantastic events in what is set to be an incredibly strong season for the DP World Tour.”

