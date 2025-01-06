In his own words: Adrian Meronk on Ryder Cup dreams, swing changes and living the Dubai life

LIV Golf's Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), practising at The Els Club, Dubai ready for next week's HERO Dubai Desert Classic. - Supplied photo

Khaleej Times recently caught up with Polish golf star Adrian Meronk during his winter stay in Dubai, a city he now calls his seasonal home.

With a stellar year behind him, Meronk opened up about his ambitions for 2025, offering a glimpse into the plans that could redefine his career.

In this exclusive interview with Nick Tarratt, Guest Golf Writer, Adrian Meronk spoke candidly about the highs and lows he has endured, his strategy for staying on top of his game, and how Dubai plays a pivotal role in his preparations for another groundbreaking season

Here's what he had to say:

"Hi everyone,

I’ve been working hard on my game, practising mostly at The Els Club here in Dubai since the DP World Tour Championship wrapped up in mid-November at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

This offseason has brought some big changes for me, starting with my new coach, Jerome Theunis. Jerome, who’s based in Abu Dhabi, has an impressive roster of players, including Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and recent Dubai resident Julien Guerrier, among others.

The work we’ve been doing on my swing is already showing results, though perfection in golf is elusive. Is golf ever perfect? The answer is a resounding no.

Looking ahead, I’ve renewed my DP World Tour membership for 2025. It was a last-minute decision, involving some lengthy discussions between all parties, but I’m excited to continue competing on the Tour. Several of my fellow LIV Golf players have also signed up for 2025, and I plan to play around five tournaments on the schedule to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

Speaking of rankings and the Ryder Cup, representing Europe at Bethpage Black in New York this September would be an incredible honour. But it’s not something I’m obsessing over right now. I focus on playing well—if I do that, opportunities like the Ryder Cup will take care of themselves.

As for the ongoing discussions between LIV Golf and the DP World Tour, I’m hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone, especially the fans. There’s been so much speculation over the years, even before LIV Golf came into the picture.

A deal that allows LIV golfers to earn OWGR points and play on other tours without penalties would be a win for the sport. Of course, such agreements would come with conditions, but clarity and a long-term roadmap are what we all need.

My last tournament was the $5 million PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour in Riyadh last December. It was a test run for my swing changes, and while I was pleased with the progress in my swing, my scores didn’t match my expectations—I missed the cut by a single shot. That’s professional golf for you.

I’ve been based in Dubai for most of this winter, apart from a trip to Poland for Christmas and a brief getaway over New Year’s. My wife and I have fully embraced Dubai as our year-round home, and we love everything about living here.

Reflecting on 2024, it was a challenging year, both on and off the course. I’d give myself a grade of C- for my golfing performance. There were flashes of brilliance, with some strong starts, but too often they were followed by disappointing finishes. I’ve taken valuable lessons from those experiences and feel more prepared to handle similar situations in the future.

As 2025 kicks off, I’ve set some clear targets for myself. Among them: winning on the LIV Golf circuit, qualifying for the Majors, and achieving more consistency in both my game and my results. There are other goals, but I prefer to keep them private for now.