'I'm excited': Emirati girl ready for her first steel cage Jiu-Jitsu fight

Balqees Al Hashmi with President Sheikh Mohamed. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:25 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:32 PM

A steel cage match can be both physically and mentally demanding, but an Abu Dhabi-based Emirati girl is eagerly looking forward to this challenge. Balqees Al Hashmi is ready for her first Jiu-Jitsu bout inside a steel cage. The 20-year-old is determined to perform well against her Russian opponent Maria Odintsova at the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC5) on Friday.

“I have never been inside a cage and always competed on a mat. This will be a new experience,” Balqees told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of a press conference for ADXC5.

“I was having a camp for the past four weeks and training three times a day with a combination of Jiu-Jitsu and gym. I was training inside the cage, and learning and adapting to new rules of this championship.”

Rules of ADXC, a grappling tournament, are different from other Jiu-Jitsu and mixed martial arts competitions with fighters engaging in wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu techniques. They cannot punch or kick but can deploy submission moves like arm bars, leg locks, and chokes.

Practising along with teammate Mariam Al Ali at the UAEJJ Fitness and the Mubadala Arena, Balqees has been working to improve her game for the three-round Jiu-Jitsu atomweight prelims bout.

“My camp has been a great experience. I have been improving each day. I have watched a couple of videos. I have made improvements in my game and corrected flaws that made me lose before. I have been working on myself and my mindset. It’s more about preparing me than thinking about my opponent,” she said while hoping to use the cage as a tool rather than see it as an obstacle."

Balqees brims with pride thinking about representing the UAE at the championship, which also sees the likes of UFC Hall of Fame Urijah Faber taking on Bibiano Fernandes in the main event.

“There is little pressure but more excitement. I will be representing my country here in my home in front of my people, friends, and family. It feels great to have a chance to do that. My family is excited but my mother is scared. But she is motivating me to get a good result. All of them along with my teammates will be here for the match. Inshallah, I will win.” Balqees participates in about 10 to 15 tournaments a year. Asked about one dream she wishes to fulfil, she responded: “I want to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Last year, I got a silver medal. So, next Asian Games I want to win the first place as I promised to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.” Apart from Balqees, another Emirati fighter Omar Al Suwaidi will be in the fray as well in a flyweight category match. Tariq Al-Bahri, the general manager of Global Vision Sports Management, the event’s organiser, is confident of a good show by the Emirati fighters. “They are good athletes and will perform well. This is Balqees first match inside a cage. We are all excited,” Al-Bahri noted.

In the co-main event, former UFC fighters Chad Mendes and Kevin Lee will be in action at the Mubadala Arena where 28 fighters from 15 nationalities will clash in 14 grappling and Jiu-Jitsu matches.