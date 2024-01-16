‘I will remember this for the rest of my life’, says Meronk after receiving the 2023 Seve Ballesteros Award

Adrian Meronk (left) receiving the 2023 Seve Ballesteros Award from Javier Ballesteros.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 10:36 PM

It seemed like just another day of practice on the chipping green at Emirates Golf Club, alongside former Masters Champion Adam Scott, casually hitting balls with a group of photographers and a couple of other media heavyweights in attendance.

I then made my way to the main range to be welcomed by Javier Ballesteros, the son of the late Seve Ballesteros, the Spanish legend of both world golf and the DP World Tour, and winner of the 1992 Dubai Desert Classic, who presented me with The Player of the Year Award, named after Seve Ballesteros, incorporating the former Golfer of the Year Award.

I want to thank Javier Ballesteros for travelling to Dubai to do the presentation. It meant a lot to have him here to represent his father.

Then I met up also with the CEO of the DP World Tour, Keith Pelley, for more photographs and congratulations and applause from the assembled media, players, caddies, coaches and managers along the busy range.

To be honest, I had hoped to have some peace and quiet today, but I seem to have been giving media interviews all the time since being told - especially by the Khaleej Times, only joking – as I know that being requested for interviews means that I must be doing something right.

The award is voted by all my fellow DP World Tour players, so I am especially proud to receive this award.

It is great to be acknowledged and is a recognition for having such a very special 2022 - 2023 season. Not even my manager Richard Rayment, from Spotlight The Agency, based in Dubai, gave me a heads up.

It will be a memory for the rest of my life.

I am practising this afternoon and will then play nine holes on the golf course later today.

Wednesday is the second Pro-Am day of the week, where I am playing at 9.00 am in the two-tee start. Then I will be ready for Thursday for the big tournament.

My tee time for round one is at 8.00 am and I’ll be playing from the 10th along with Dan Bradbury (Eng) and the 2023 Open Champion Brian Harman (US).

The HERO Dubai Desert Classic in my home city of Dubai is one of my favourite events all year, so, I'm excited to be here. We have such a great field this week, so I will just enjoy every moment.

It is only the third time I have played in the tournament where my best finish was on my debut in 2022 when I finished tied fourth on eight under par – four shots back of winner Viktor Hovland (Norway).

Speak to you all soon! Wish me luck!

Adrian Meronk is 30 years old, a Dubai resident, and a four-time winner on the DP World Tour.