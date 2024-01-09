Hussain, Aliya star as big field of 100 participate in the EGF's January Monthly Match

Future Falcons Par 3 winners with UAE Golf Coach Cameron van Rooyen and Neal Graham, R&A. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 6:30 PM

Raza Hussain won the EGF’s first National Monthly Match Men’s Stableford Division of the year at an event that featured 13 competitions and attracted over 100 golfers.

Hussain shot an impressive 44 points to win by one shot from David Adams with 43 points at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club. The event was supported by eGolf Megastore.

Direct Members, UAE Nationals and upcoming junior golfers competed in different divisions with a lot to play for.

The Men’s Gross winner was David Pendleton-Nash, shooting a solid 72, even par for the day.

In the Men’s Senior Division for players, 50 years old and above, Konstantin Zorbalas won with 40 points, with Ihaab Tarmoom in second with 38 points.

The Men’s Senior Gross Division winner was Kevin Barrett, shooting 81.

In the Ladies Division, the Stableford winner was Aliya Al Qubasi with 36 points and the runner-up was Dr Rabab Al Haj with 35 points. Hannah Allen was the Ladies’ Gross Division winner, shooting 73.

For the Junior Stableford Division, George Pendleton-Nash won with 44 points and Sebastian Crook was the runner-up with 35 points.

Alongside, the Monthly Match the EGF also hosted the Future Falcons on the Executive Par 3 Course at Arabian Ranches Golf Club as part of the National Junior Development Program and community engagement. The EGF is focused on hosting community events that bring together different divisions, nationalities and skill levels.

During the Par 3 event, there were six different divisions, three for the boys and three for the girls. Winning the 3 Hole Par 3 Girls’ Division was Latifa Kalbat.

Winning the 6 Hole Par 3 Girl’s Division was Zeest Ahmed and winning the 9 Hole Par 3 Girl’s Division was Aarya Ganguly.

For the Boys in the Par 3 event winning the 3 Hole Division was Saeed Al Musharrekh. Winning the 6 Hole Par 3 Boy’s Division was Eissa Bin Redha and winning the 9 Hole Par 3 Boy’s Division was Daniel Robinson.

The EGF would like to thank its sponsor eGolf Megastore and the host club Arabian Ranches for their hard work and contribution to this month’s events.

The next Future Falcons event is on 24th February 2024 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Results

Mens Stableford Division:

44 points – Raza Hussain

43 points – David Adams

Men's Gross Division:

Level Par (72) – David Pendleton-Nash

Men's Senior Division:

40 points – Konstantin Zorbalas

38 points – Ihaab Tarmoom

Mens Senior Gross Division:

+9 (81) – Kevin Barrett

Ladies Stableford Division:

36 points – Aliya Al Qubasi

35 points – Dr. Rabab Al Haj

Ladies Gross Division:

(+1) 73 – Hannah Allen

Junior Stableford Division:

44 points – George Pendleton-Nash

35 points – Sebastian Crook

On Course Competitions:

Mens Nearest The Pin – Hole 12 – Luigi Galizia

Ladies Nearest The Pin – Hole 2 – Aliya Al Qubasi

Men’s Longest Drive – Hole 3 – Ryan Prince

Ladies Longest Drive – Hole 11 – Intissar rich

Par 3 Division

3 Hole Par 3 Girls Division – Latifa Kalbat

6 Hole Par 3 Girls Division – Zeest Ahmed

9 Hole Par 3 Girls Division – Aarya Ganguly

3 Hole Par 3 Boys Division – Saeed Al Musharrekh

6 Hole Par 3 Boys Division – Eissa Bin Redha

9 Hole Par 3 Boys Division – Daniel Robinson

Images: Emirates Golf Federation