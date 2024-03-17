'Hungry' Man City create history in reaching sixth straight FA Cup semifinal

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores their first goal via a deflection off Newcastle United's Dan Burn. - Reuters

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 12:08 AM

Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the FA Cup thanks to two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva that gave them a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City made five changes from the side that started last weekend's 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool and still managed to make the semi-finals of the competition for the sixth season in a row as Newcastle provided little resistance.

City took the lead in the 13th minute when a Silva shot took a wicked deflection off Newcastle defender Dan Burn, wrong-footing keeper Martin Dubravka and sending the ball looping into the net.

The home side went 2-0 up in the 31st minute and again it was Portuguese playmaker Silva cutting in from the right and shooting, with Sven Botman's head helping to steer the ball past Dubravka this time.

Alexander Isak almost pulled a goal back in the 36th minute but Stefan Ortega got down brilliantly to his left to keep the Swedish striker's bouncing shot out. It proved to be Newcastle's only effort on goal in the game.

Just after the hour mark, Eddie Howe lost patience with his stuttering side and made four substitutions and though the introduction of Miguel Almiron gave the visitors a much-needed injection of creativity in their attack, the home side quickly re-adjusted.

Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku both had a number of chances to score but manager Pep Guardiola will not be too bothered by their profligacy in front of goal as his side outclassed the visitors from start to finish.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day Manchester midfielder Phil Foden, said: “I thought we controlled the game really well. We had a lot of the ball and tried to find the right moment to attack, and I think we did that really well.

“We were always talking about [winning more trophies]. The hunger’s still there. We’ll keep going.

“It’s one of the best squads I’ve ever seen. At this stage of the season we’re going to need everyone," he added.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, added: “We tried our very best to force them into mistakes, but they didn’t. They were very good. Conceding the two goals that we did didn’t help our cause.

“It was an uphill battle. We covered a lot of ground, but when we had our moments our last pass was lacking.

“The difference is their technical quality and their players who can get out of tight situations – it’s at the highest level. We’re trying to get to their level,: said Howe.

FA Cup results

Quarter-finals

Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 83, Bueno 87) lost to Coventry 3 (Simms 53, 90+7, Wright 90+10)

Manchester City 2 (Silva 13, 31) beat Newcastle 0

Playing on Sunday

Chelsea v Leicester (1245 BST), Manchester United v Liverpool (1530 BST)

