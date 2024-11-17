Hungary coach fine after collapsing at football match

Adam Szalai was lying on the ground next to the team’s bench with his legs twitching, as staff and substitutes quickly formed a protective barrier around him. — X

Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai said he was fine after collapsing and being rushed to hospital minutes after the start of his country’s Nations League tie against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Posting on social media, the former Bundesliga striker thanked supporters for their messages of support and said he was fine.

Szalai, 36, collapsed on the bench seven minutes into the match at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

He could be seen lying on the ground next to the team’s bench with his legs twitching, as staff and substitutes quickly formed a protective barrier around him.

The match was delayed for 13 minutes and Szalai was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Adam is conscious, can talk and all is in order,” coach Marco Rossi told the post match press conference. “The referee asked us if we wanted to continue playing and my players said they did.”

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai gathered his players in a discussion on the pitch before they agreed to go on.