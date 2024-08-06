How Dubai played a big role in Viktor Axelsen's Olympic triumphs

France fought back after conceding their first goal in the tournament to set up a final clash with Spain
If it’s the size of your dreams that separates mere mortals from living legends, then there is no reason to be surprised by Viktor Axelsen’s freshly minted abode on Mount Olympus.
In his own words, his only dream as a seven-year-old was to smile on the Olympic podium with a gold medal in hand.
No wonder Axelsen smiled from ear to ear in Paris on Monday after becoming only the second male shuttler in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.
A two-time world champion, the 30-year-old Danish player’s straight sets win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in Monday’s final has now cemented his place among the greatest shuttlers of all time, just three years after clinching his first Olympic title in Tokyo.
But his journey to the top of the sport is the result of not just talent and hard work.
A man known for his meticulous planning who even learned Mandarin to get an insight into the legendary Chinese badminton mindset, Axelsen made a smart move four years ago by leaving Denmark for Dubai.
Yes, the world’s greatest badminton player after China’s Lin Dan, the two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, is a Dubai resident.
It was in 2020 that Axelsen decided to move to Dubai for a chance to train in some of the world’s best sports facilities.
A regular at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex where he trains with his team of coaches, Axelsen says Dubai's strategic location also allows him to travel to Europe and east Asia easily for premier badminton events.
And sometimes, he even invites world-class players like Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 world champion, and India’s Lakshya Sen, who he beat in the Paris semifinals, to train alongside him in Dubai.
After winning the gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Axelsen returned to Dubai to show his gratitude.
“I am here to celebrate my Olympic gold medal,” Axelsen had said while visiting the Dubai Sports Council headquarters.
“I want to thank Dubai Sports Council and Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and everyone for their full support. Every time I have been here, the support has been amazing, and I have really enjoyed it. I have been able to focus on my training and enjoy my life here.”
Axelsen had also revealed why Dubai would always hold a special place in his heart.
“You know when I first played here in 2015 (Super Series), I reached the final and then in 2016 and 2017 at the Hamdan Sports Complex, I won the Super Series final twice. So, it’s a very special place for me,” he had said.
“I am really thankful and very happy to be here again. My experience of training here has been amazing.”
The Dubai Sports Council congratulated Axelsen on his Paris Olympic gold.
“The quality of life and the quality of the stadiums in Dubai also motivated him to continue living and training there as per a precise training programme so that he could chase his second Olympic gold medal,” DSC said in a press release on Tuesday.
Axelsen would be 34 by the time the Los Angeles Olympics start in 2028. But don’t be surprised if he is back in Dubai soon to begin his preparations.
The temptation to become the only player to win three Olympic golds would be too hard to resist for a man who loves to dream big.
