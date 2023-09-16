UAE Show Jumping Team scoops 6 golds, 2 silvers in Germany, Belgium

The score was the second-highest by a Bangladesh batsman in one-day internationals behind Litton Das’s 174 against Zimbabwe
The UAE Show Jumping Team achieved outstanding results in two championships in Europe, claiming 6 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals, as part of their preparations for the Asian Games in China, which will take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023.
The championships were the Paderborn Championship in Germany and the Lier Standard Show in Belgium.
The current training camp of the national team in Germany has received support from Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and is under the supervision and oversight of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women's Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation, and Owner and Founder of Al Shira'aa Stables.
The team excelled in the three-star category in the Lier Standard Show in Belgium, with Sheikh Ali Al Qassimi, Mohammed Al Hajri, and Mohammed Al Rumaiti securing the leading positions in the 140 centimetre (cm) hurdle rounds. Omar Al Marzouqi came in the third position in the small horse category and the second position in the 140 cm hurdle round, while Abdullah Al Marri secured the fifth position in the Grand Prix round.
The UAE Team also dominated the Paderborn championship, achieving remarkable results in the two-star category. In the 135cm hurdle round, Al Hajri clinched the top spot, while Salem Al Suwaidi swept the first and second spots in the small horse category for 7-year-olds. Moreover, Al Rumaiti won the 140 m hurdle round, and Al Marri took the first spot in the small horse category for 7-year-olds and the fourth spot in the 6-year-old category. Al Marzouqi secured the third spot in the Grand Prix round.
