Twin turf contests to serve up a treat before the Dubai World Cup race

Auguste Rodin (right) won four times at the highest-level last year. — Dubai Racing Club

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:28 PM

The Dubai World Cup is well-supported by two cracking turf contests, the $ 6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) and the $ 5 million Dubai Turf (G1), both of which have attracted a stellar cast.

Both races are run back-to-back and are the perfect appetizer before the showpiece.

A field of 12, including 2022 winner Shahryar who is aiming to become the first horse to win the 2,400-metre contest twice, will face the starter in the penultimate thriller on the night.

Shahryar heads a formidable Japanese team which includes top fillies Liberty Island and Stars On Earth who will take on established European gallopers led by Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin and Coronation Cup star Emily Upjohn.

Godolphin, who has won the race six times but not since Old Persian triumphed in 2019, rely on former UAE Derby sensation Rebel’s Romance.

However, the Sheema Classic looks to be developing into a Europe vs Asia contest with Irish-trained Auguste Rodin taking on Japanese Oaks (G1) heroine Liberty Island.

On her last start, the daughter of Duramente found Longines Horse of the Year Equinox too hard to peg back in the Japan Cup but was only narrowly denied by Do Deuce in the Arima Kinen (G1).

Auguste Rodin, who won four times at the highest level last year will be making his first start of the season. However, he is regarded as one of the best horses that Ballydoyle master Aidan O’Brien has ever trained and the son of Deep Impact, out of Galileo mare Rhododendron, looks to be a big player.

He has won seven of his ten career starts which include a rare Derby double at Epsom and the Curragh which he backed up in the Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf.

British trainers have always had a big interest in the Sheema Classic so it's not surprising to see a battalion of horses from the UK line up.

Once upon a time, the Dubai Turf (formerly known as the Dubai Duty Free) was the most anticipated race after the Dubai World Cup. That appeal has not diminished and this year’s renewal looks to be one of the best in recent years.

The star of the 1,800-metre turf contest is Lord North who is chasing a historic fourth straight victory for the father and son training partnership of John and Tady Gosden.

However, he faces a potential minefield this year with impressive Arima Kinen winner Do Deuce, Charlie Appleby’s Measured Time and O’Brien’s Luxembourg in the field.

Add to that last year’s runner-up Danon Beluga who was a noteworthy fourth to Equinox in the Tenno Sho over 1 mile in October and also gave his all to finish sixth behind the same rival in the Japan Cup the following month.

However, Lord North has to be given the utmost respect despite his age as he showed his well-being in the Winter Derby at Southwell.

Luxembourg may not have been suited by the track in Saudi but is sure to come on for that having shown his class when second to Romantic Warrior and Auguste Rodin on his final starts last year.

