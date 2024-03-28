Meydan awaits another historic Dubai World Cup champion this weekend

Ushba Tesoro (right) has a chance to become only the second horse after Thunder Snow to defend the Dubai World Cup title on Saturday. — AFP file

From heroic performances to heartbreak stories, the $12 million Dubai World Cup has enthralled and intrigued flat-racing fans like no other since its inaugural running in 1996.

On Saturday, there is adequate evidence to suggest that another riveting chapter is set to be added to the sport’s rich folklore.

Nine glittering contests, each with its appeal and uniqueness, will be held at Meydan racecourse where the action will blend seamlessly from day to night.

The jewel in the crown is the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) Sponsored since its inception by Pillar Partner Emirates Airline, a contest that, like its name suggests, was created to be the definitive middle-distance championship of the world.

Most of the 27 thoroughbreds who have won the 2,000-metre contest have cemented their places among the pantheon of great racehorses, among them Cigar, Silver Charm, Dubai Millennium, California Chrome, Arrogate and Thunder Snow.

So it’s time to add another name to the illustrious list and the 12 horses, and their connections, are aware that history beckons at 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, when they face their destiny under the racecourse’s state-of-the-art and energy-efficient floodlights.

So who will it be?

As most trainers will tell you, you have got to be in the race if you want to win it. Having said that, all 12 contenders have earned their place at the starting gates. While some of them boast impressive resumes others are equally capable of delivering that extra-special performance on the night.

Japan, one of the powerhouses in global flat-racing, is back with a four-strong contingent led by defending champion Ushba Tesoro and featuring last year’s UAE Derby (G2) sensation Derma Sotogake. Dura Erede, third in that race and rising star Wilson Tesoro, complete the field.

Ushba Tesoro became the first Japanese-based horse to win the Dubai World Cup 12 years after Victoire Pisa gave the horse-loving nation a first victory in Dubai.

Usbha Tesoro is a deserving ante-post favourite having proven his liking for the Meydan dirt when he came with a flying run to rein in Algiers 12 months ago. After that, he was a commendable fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita at the end of last year and more recently was a close second to Senor Buscador in the $20 million Saudi Cup at Riyadh.

Last year he was drawn in stall 14, just one short of the outside post in the 15-runner field, while fate has been kinder to him this year as he will break from barrier five.

Jockey Yuga Kawada, who takes the ride again, was not too concerned about position and said: “Stall five is not so bad, but he’s a horse that has to come from behind so really one to 12 makes no difference.”

If Usbha Tesoro wins again, he will become only the second horse after Thunder Snow to defend the Dubai World Cup title.

Derma Sotogake has had three starts since his UAE Derby victory last March and while he may not have won any of them he delivered some high-class performances most notably when second to White Abarrio in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last November.

Leading the three-strong UAE challenge is Doug Watson's Kabirkhan, a handsome son of 2015 Dubai World Cup winner California Chrome. The former Russian-trained galloper made eyes pop when he emerged from the handicap ranks at this year’s Dubai World Cup Carnival to ace the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge, a major trial race for the World Cup.

Watson, who revealed that the Kazakhstan-owned four-year-old was one of the best horses he had ever trained, was concerned about one thing. The start.

"If he always broke really well I’d be delighted but he hasn’t done that,” the eight-time UAE champion trainer said. “We’ve been working on it, but we hope he can do it on the night.

“At least it’s a shorter way around (Gate 2)."

Laurel River is the other horse trained in Dubai by former champion Bhupat Seemar at the majestic Zabeel Stables.

The former Bob Baffert trainee has had just two starts at Meydan this season where he won the second, the Burj Nahar, which is another recognized prep race for the Dubai World Cup. He led for most of the trip on that occasion having burst out of stall seven in the 15-runner contest.

However, he has been drawn furthest of all on Saturday but that does not worry eleven-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea who is looking for a first success in the Dubai World Cup.

"Obviously being right on the outside is far from ideal,” said the Irishman. “Saying that, he’s a horse with a lot of early speed, and we’ll just have to play the cards we’re dealt.

“However, I have won from further afield, so I’m not too fussed about staff 12.”

Military Law completes the UAE contingent for Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri.

An evergreen nine-year-old, a veteran at the Carnival, Military Law earned an invitation to the big race when he upstaged a class field to win the Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic on Super Saturday, March 2, the official dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup.

Other notable contenders include Senor Buscador, who should not be taken lightly following his Saudi success, while Bob Baffert, a four-time winner of the Dubai World Cup, is represented by Newgate who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, himself a four-time winner of the great race when previously employed by Godolphin.

