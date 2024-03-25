Cox wants to add $1m Al Quoz Sprint to his impressive resume

Diligent Harry is in impressive form. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 5:58 PM

Clive Cox has won some of the most prestigious sprint races in the UK, including major Group 1s at Royal Ascot, and now the British trainer hopes to add the $1million Al Quoz Sprint to his impressive resume.

Lambourn-based Cox saddles seasoned sprinter Diligent Harry in the five furlong turf contest which has attracted a truly international field of 15 runners including four other horses from the UK, together with sprinters from USA, France, Japan, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic and the UAE.

British trainers have enjoyed a good Dubai World Cup Carnival this season with 11 valuable wins and on Saturday as many as 13 horses will represent 10 trainers at Meydan’s showpiece meeting.

Speaking to Great British Racing International (GBRI) before putting Diligent Harry on an aircraft headed for Dubai, Cox said: “Diligent Harry has been an absolute joy to be involved with. We signed off last year and he had a really nice winter break.

“He’s really thrived throughout the early part of the year. So I’m very pleased that he is going out there in excellent condition and in a really good frame of mind.”

Trainer Clive Cox. — Supplied photo

Diligent Harry, a six-year-old by Due Diligence, was snapped up for just the £38,000 at the Goffs Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale in 2019 and has since gone on to repay the handler with his exploits in the UK

Diligent Harry brings strong form to Dubai having secured back-to-back Listed wins at Lingfield and Southwell in February.

“The Al Quoz Sprint is definitely something I would love to have on my CV as winning would be amazing,” said Cox.

“It’s just really nice to be taking a horse with a good profile and a good build up going into this year’s World Cup meeting. I’ve not been there for a few years so I am very much looking forward to going back.”

Cox has savoured many highlights with top sprinters like Godolphin’s Harry Angel (Darley July Cup Stakes), Lethal Force (Diamond Jubilee Stakes), Golden Horde (Commonwealth Cup), and Profitable (King's Stand Stakes)

Diligent Harry will have the company of two fellow Team British Racing representatives in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, including William Knight’s Frost At Dawn and the Jamie Osborne-trained Emaraary Ana.

Frost At Daw has already sampled success at Meydan having won a Group 3 Turf Sprint earlier this month while Emaraaty Anna was successful at the H.H The Emir Sword’s meeting in Qatar.

Other notable runners in the shortest race on the nine-event card on Saturday, is last year’s winner Danyah who represents in-form Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri, the Charlie Appleby-trained ante-post favourite Star Of Mystery and Hong Kong star California Spangle.

British representatives at the DWC

Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic

Emily Up John (GB) John & Thady Gosden

Spirit Dancer (GB) Richard Fahey

Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint

Diligent Harry – Clive Cox

Frost At Dawn - William Knight

Emaraaty Ana – Jamie Osborne

Group 1 Dubai Turf

Lord North - John & Thady Gosden

Nashwa John & Thady Gosden

Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup

Coltrane - Andrew Balding

Eldar Eldarov - Roger Varian

Enemy - Ian Williams

Giavellotto - Marco Botti

Roberto Escobarr - Mick Appleby

Trawlermann - John & Thady Gosden

