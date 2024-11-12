Dubai: Horschel brimming with confidence ahead of DP World Tour Championship

Billy Horschel has every reason to be confident about his chances in Dubai. — Reuters

Having achieved his career best major performance at this year's Open Championship, where he finished runner-up to Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel is hoping to produce his top form at the DP World Tour Championship (January 14-17) in Dubai this week.

The American looks to add the coveted trophy to his memorable BMW PGA Championship win at Wentworth Club.

Horschel has every reason to be confident about his chances in Dubai, especially after his stunning victory at Wentworth Club where he beat the Race to Dubai's top two Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a play-off.

That came two months after he finished runner-up at The Open Championship, and Horschel is hoping for another strong overseas showing at Jumeirah Golf Estates this week.

“I'm excited to be here,” said the World Number 15. “Listen, it's their Tour Championship. It's their last event of the year. It means a lot to everyone who gets here. It's very similar to our TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR.

“When I won Wentworth, this wasn't on my schedule originally and then when I won, I felt like I needed to make sure I show up and attend a special event, and that's what I'm doing.

“I'm looking forward to hopefully a great week. I haven't done a lot of practise over the last month. Greens are a little rusty but we'll just see what happens."

Horschel remains a strong supporter of DP World Tour despite the growing influence of LIV.

“I support this Tour. I love this Tour. I think the world of this Tour," he said.

“Obviously the PGA TOUR is where I play mostly but I want to make sure that these guys understand how special this Tour is, how special I think it is, and then what I think of them as golfers. I think they are really great players out here.”

On the benefits of playing globally, Horschel added: “My college coach said if you want to be a world-class player, global player, you've got to travel around the world and play well and you've got to win events to consider yourself a world-class player.

“I think when you think about the game of golf, giving back and travelling around the world where people can watch and see you, take pictures with you, sign autographs - that's one way to give back to the game of golf.

"I think I've improved my game in conditions like playing in The Open Championship and going and playing Dunhill and doing that more often." Horschel feels travelling around the world for tournament has also made him a better person. "I've become a lot better of a person, I guarantee you that, by having to understand different cultures. Try to communicate with people that may not speak English as well or I may not speak their language as well, so you try to communicate that way," he said. "It's made me a better person all around, as well as in my golf game. That's why I said I think it's better for people to travel because you go grow as a person and it does help your golf game but I think the biggest thing is you do grow as a person." Horschel is happy with how he has played during the 2024 season. "To play well at the The Open Championship and to come up just short to Xander, who played a beautiful final round, and to win the BMW PGA at Wentworth for the second time, against Rory, and everyone knows what I think of Rory and where he stands in the game of golf. This year, those are the two real highlights of my year that I have had," he said. (With inputs from DP World Tour)