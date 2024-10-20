Home player Vardy leads Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Open after round one

One of the marquee groups in the first round of the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Open: right to left: Simon Dunn, Dan Byrne and Scott Carmichael. - Supplied photo

Joshua Vardy (SGSC) cashed in on his local knowledge to shoot an even-par 72 to secure the leader after the first round of the 17th Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Open, a 36-hole tournament.

This event marks the first qualifying tournament for the Men’s and Ladies' 2024-25 EGF Order of Merit.

Playing off a 5 handicap on his home course, Vardy navigated a tricky day with a steady performance, mixing birdies and bogeys while showing impressive resilience.

His front nine got off to a quiet start with a bogey on the par-3 3rd, resulting in a one-over-par 37. However, he found his stride on the back nine, sinking birdies on holes 11 and 12 before faltering slightly with consecutive bogeys on 13 and 14. A vital birdie on the 17th brought him back to level par, securing his place atop the leaderboard.

Other notable scores include UAE's Mohammad Skaik, who carded a 75. Last year’s Men’s EGF Order of Merit champion, Jonathan Selvaraj, is just behind with a 76.

Commenting on the day’s play, Sam McLaren, Director of Golf at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, said: "We have witnessed some impressive scores in our flagship tournament on our domestic SGSC calendar.

"The golf course was not easy – the wind was a factor today. Eight players have shot 75 or better – which is a pretty good score – mindful of the conditions."

The 70-player field returns for the second and final round on Sunday, with the leaders set to tee off at 12:37 pm. The first tee time is at 7:00 am. Vardy will be paired with Scott Carmichael and M. Dutton in the final group. Carmichael is just one shot behind after finishing with a 73, while Dutton sits at 74.

First Round Scores

(Par 72):

Vardy (SGSC) 72

Carmichael (Trump International) 73

Dutton (JGE) 74 Dadabhoy (JGE) 74 Skaik (EGF) 75 Durbin (The Els Club, Dubai) 75 Byrne (The Els Club, Dubai) 75 Rezko (Saadiyat Beach) 76 Butt (SGSC) 76

McCarrick (Trump International) 76