Home favourite Potgieter takes three-shot lead into final round at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Home favourite Aldrich Potgieter will take a commanding three-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after posting a flawless 66 to make a huge move on Saturday on the DP World Tour.

The 20-year-old South African, who moved to Western Australia as a child, was four shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament but carded an eagle and four birdies on day three to storm to the summit.

Potgieter's 54-hole total of seven under par was three strokes better than nearest challengers Matthew Jordan of England and Italy's Francesco Laporta, who played a lot of golf in South Africa early in his career.

Defending champion Max Homa was then in a three-way tie for fourth place on three under alongside Jordan Smith and Romain Langasque.

A tap-in birdie at the par-five tenth earned Potgieter a share of the lead on five under before he moved two shots clear of the chasing pack with an extraordinary eagle from eight feet on the 14th. He then navigated the tricky closing stretch at Gary Player Country Club faultlessly, producing a confident par save from six feet on the 16th before recovering from missing the 17th green with a stunning 15-foot par putt.

And he safely parred the last to take a three-shot lead into Sunday's final round as he looks to secure his maiden DP World Tour title.

Potgieter knows what it takes to get over the winning line, having tasted victory at The Amateur Championship in 2022 at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club before becoming the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Potgieter said at the conclusion of his round: “It was great. I was enjoying the crowd love out there, it was pretty awesome to have a big crowd following us, and I played some good golf.

"I had a lot of big par saves that dropped, so I'm really happy with today and will try to do the same tomorrow. (On 14) It was a par five, and I was aiming for the middle of the green.

"I hit the ball a little more to the right, but I knew the wind was there.m" he added, "hen I looked up, I saw it heading toward the hole. At first, I thought it was going a bit farther right, but I’m just happy with the result.

“It would be a dream come true. Playing in front of a home crowd, I have never played a round like this in front of a big crowd before and it’s been huge.

“I’ve been in this position a few times with a few people watching, but to be at home, it is very good," he concluded.

For the final round tomorrow (Sunday) the leaders are out last at 11.01 am (local Sun City time) with play in three-balls.

