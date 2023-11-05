Higgins and Keller combine to win Thursday Curry Club at JGE

Winners of the recent Curry Club at Jumeirah Golf Estates with JGE Lady Captain Evelyn Dowmham (left) and Ed Atack (right). - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 11:15 PM

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted 28 players on the Fire course in their nine-hole Pairs Scramble event for this week’s Thursday Curry Club.

The format was a Pairs Scramble where each golfer played their own ball on the tee wqith the best ball chosento continue.

Both players then played from the chosen ball, repeating the process until they hold the ball.

The team with th lowest net score at the end wins.

Higgins and Keller combined well to shoot an impressive score of -7 net (net 29). They were net -7 through their first seven holes till they eventually cooled off the round with back-to-back pars to win by one stroke.

Club Manager Stephen Hubner and his partner Peter Martensson recorded a -6 net as they made four birdies, an eagle and four pars.

In third place was the team of Ed Atack and Massimo Spezi, who shot a very respectable four under par. The pair started with five pars in a row before a solo eagle on the first hole by Ed. They backed this up witj consecutive birdies on 3 and 4.

There were two on-course competitions - the nearest the pin on Hole 2 and the longest drive on the par-5 5th.

Conor Duffy won the nearest the pin on the 2nd, wihile Jamie Hallett won the longest drive on Hole 5.