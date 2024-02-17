Higgins and Schoombie storm to Curry Club honours

The spin maestro became only the second Indian cricketer after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth in history, to reach the historic landmark
Kian Higgins and Mark Schoombie took the Jumeirah Golf Estates by storm to win the latest edition of the popular Curry Club event.
The pair delivered a remarkable performance, boasting a net score of -6 (-7 gross) during their round on the front nine on the Fire Course.
Their stellar play, highlighted by five birdies and an eagle, propelled them to victory in impressive fashion.
Louis Thorne and Eirik Andresen secured an impressive -5 score without any drop shots, earning them a well-deserved second place Cavit Yildiz and Dilek Yildiz also posted a -5 score, narrowly missing out on second place due to a countback
This week’s edition of the Curry Club drew 40 players, including both members and guests. The event featured a Pairs Scramble format.
The handicap allowance was 35% for the lower handicapper and 15% for the higher handicapper in the pair.
The updated Order of Merit standings for the Curry Club at JGE are as follows: Bradley Webb 23 points, Lee Johnston 22 points, Annabel Ayres 21 points
Will Young weighs in as the hosts coast to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in second Test
Dubai Capitals are slated to take on MI Emirates at Dubai’s iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Stadium on Saturday evening
City is beginning to show the form that won it an historic treble last season in the league
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised Sarfaraz by arranging a call from Musheer who is a member of the Indian team in the U19 World Cup
Camilo Ugo Carabelli once worked as an entertainment park buccaneer
Organised by ERN Global the show covered a broad range of topics which the 'Sultan of Swing' talked about intimately
The German athlete enjoyed a whirlwind 2022 winning European Championship gold at 5,000