Hess battles past bogeys to win 2024 Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Men’s Open

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Men's Open champion, Alistair Hess (c), flanked by Club Officials. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:15 PM

Alistair Hess shot rounds of 69 and 74 for a one-under-par 36-hole total of 143 to win the 2024 Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Men’s Open.

An opening round of three under par 69 saw The Els Club golfer tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside fellow club player Rami Samawi. This put him five shots ahead of the third-place best of round one – 74.

A sluggish start where he had a bogey and double in his opening three holes saw Hess out in 36.

However, a stunning run around the turn featuring an eagle - birdie–birdie – par – birdie–birdie – eagle on holes 9 to 15, saw him go from two over to six-under-par for the day over seven holes.

Bogeys came back to haunt him and he dropped three shots to post 74.

Hess’ second round saw him out in 37 against Sami who shot one more – for a one-shot lead.

He birdied hole 11 and had a run of four pars before he bogeyed holes 16 and 17. But a par up the last sufficed to give him the title by one.

Samawi birdied the last but had to settle for the runner-up spot, two ahead of third-placed Jay Mullane (JGE).

Hess said at the prize presentation: “I had a great first round making plenty of birdies and eagles.

“A windy second round meant I just had to hold my position and finish steady to stay at the top. The course was in great condition and greens ran pure over both days.

“I am looking forward to continuing my good form into the next few competitions coming up.”

The 2024 Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Men’s Open was a qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 Men’s EGF Order of Merit.

Results (Par 72).

Hess (The Els Club) 69. 74. 143.

Samawi (The Els Club) 69. 75. 144.

Mullane (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 74. 72. 146.

Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club) 76. 75. 151.

Platts (Trump International Golf Club) 76. 75. 151.