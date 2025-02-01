Heartbreak for Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas, who looks set to miss the cut in Panama

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas (Ind) looks set to miss the 36-hole cut at The Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.- Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas gave it everything at The Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour but looks set to miss the cut by the narrowest of margins.

After an impressive opening-round 69, the 25-year-old endured a frustrating second round, carding a three-over-par 73 for a 36-hole total of two-over 142.

With the projected cut line at one-over 141 and only a handful of players yet to finish, Thomas’ hopes of making the weekend are all but over.

At the top of the leaderboard, American Davis Chatfield leads at eight-under after back-to-back rounds of 66.

Reflecting on a tough day, Thomas told Khaleej Times, “A couple of bad holes cost me. I hit a wedge over the green and made a double bogey. I just need to sharpen up my irons.”

Ever the optimist, Thomas remained philosophical. “Maybe I can learn more from the bad days than the good ones,” he said philosophically.

Next challenge

The journey doesn’t stop here. Thomas now shifts his focus to his next challenge—the $1 million Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in Colombia from February 6-9.