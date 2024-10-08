UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts finished runner-up last week in Scotland in the Alfred Dunhill Championship on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Tyrrell Hatton made history last week in Scotland by becoming the first-ever three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour.

However, it was UAE resident Nicolas Colsaerts who courageously pushed him in a thrilling finale at the iconic Old Course, St Andrews, showcasing his determination and skill right up to the final putt.

Colsaerts, who delivered a stunning performance with rounds of 65, 65, 65, and 70, finished just one stroke behind Hatton at 23 under par, narrowly missing out on victory. His 72-hole total of 265 earned him a well-deserved runner-up spot and €478,488.38 in prize money.

Colsaerts kept pace with Hatton throughout, showcasing his skill and resilience in an intense battle for the title. However, Hatton’s closing birdie secured him the win at 24 under, while Colsaerts’ valiant effort cemented his place as a standout contender in this prestigious event.

Both players produced exceptional golf, but Colsaerts' near-victory was particularly remarkable. It marked not just a return to form but also underscored his status as a formidable competitor on the DP World Tour. As an Ambassador for The Brain and Performance Centre, a DP World Company (formerly AVIV Clinics) in Dubai, Colsaerts exemplifies the synergy between mental sharpness and physical skill.

His poised and focused performance throughout the championship highlighted the critical role mental strength plays in elite sports, reinforcing his connection to the Centre’s mission of optimizing brain health and enhancing athletic performance.

Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood posted a closing five under par to finish third on 21 under.

On completing his final round the 41-year-old Colsaerts said: “I feel pretty proud. I have played well in this event before, but to put a couple of good rounds together, and get to the end, in a position that I haven’t really been in the last couple of years is quite good, of course.

“When you have not been in a position like this for a while, you forget how much it grabs you. You become a bit anxious but at the same time, you focus and get really, really tuned in. I was able to hit amazing shots down the last couple of holes.”

Colsaerts talked during the week about how the golfing community has helped him during some tough times.

Tyrrell Hatton with the Dunhill Links Championship trophy. - Photo Instagramdpworldtour

“I have to give credit for the Tour and all the promoters that I’ve known over the years for giving me 15 or 16 opportunities this year to actually try to get a job back,” Colsaerts said. “I feel part of the furniture. This has been my life for over 20 years now. I don’t know, it looks like we’re going to go back on the merry-go-round.

“I was very fortunate to cross paths with the people at The Brain and Performance Centre, in Dubai. They have been an underestimated support in my recovery,” he added.

“I went through hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatment for three months not only to help my physiological recovery, but it also helped me mentally and emotionally.

“When you are on a bed for almost six months, the other guys don’t stop playing. When you don’t play you lose the habits, the competitiveness that has become ingrained in you over your career,” Colsaerts shared.

“It has been tough to reassess my goals since I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called primary membranous nephropathy late last year. Golf has shaped who I am, it is a big part of my personality.

“The cheesy thing to say would be that I should just go out there with no expectations but when you have lived with expectations for the last 25 years, it is very difficult to show up at a golf tournament and have such a mindset,” he added.

“As my results indicate, I am still struggling to get up to speed because I have played so few events in the last year.

“I went through dark times in the days and weeks immediately after my diagnosis. I had never been in a hospital before, except to have my wisdom teeth removed. It just wasn’t an environment I was used to,” said Colsaerts.

“I was lucky, I had an amazing wife who had a pharmaceutical background, and her support was invaluable. I don’t think I would have been able to cope without her.

“I vividly remember looking out of a hospital window in the Dubai desert, thinking ‘is this where I am going to die?’. That’s an example of how lost I was at the time and how irrational my thoughts were.

“I am now fully recovered and feel healthy,” he added. “When I returned earlier in the year everyone was aware of the story, and I have been really touched by the love.

“I have felt from people in golf circles but also in other professions. In a way, you realise that you have left some sort of impression on people. I have always tried to be a person that is approachable so having the support of fellow professionals during those difficult times was particularly meaningful,’ said Colsaerts.