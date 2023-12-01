Hamdan Sports Complex hosts Olympic champions and high-level Russian sports delegation

HThe hgh-level Russian Sports Delegation at the Hamdan Sports Complex. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 7:30 PM

A high-level Russian sports delegation, featuring top officials and Olympic champions, toured the Hamdan Sports Complex where they viewed and endorsed the unique facilities at the state-of-the-art facility.

Hamdan Sports Complex, which is affiliated with the Dubai Sports Council, is the biggest of its kind in the region. It has become a favourite destination for clubs and national teams from all over the world to conduct training camps. It offers equipment and opportunities to train in multiple sports.

Sofia Lokhanova, a gold medalist in fencing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Fencing World Cup 2019 and Fencing World Championship 2018 was accompanied by Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Olympic champion Nikita Vladimirovich Nagornyy during the visit to Hamdan Sports Complex.

Nagornyy also won the golden medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (teams)

Russia's Olympic champion Sofya Lokhanova. - AFP File

Also in the visiting delegation was Frenchman Philip Blanchard, the former Media Manager of the International Olympic Committee and Liz Cosimi, the former Director General of the French National Olympic Committee 2021 – 2023.

The visiting delegation discussed ways of common cooperation to organize sports events and camps for various Russian national teams as part of preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 and other major sports events.

The members were acquainted with the facility’s technical and logistical abilities.

Hamdan Sports Complex is well-equipped to host various sports events. It comprises several training sections, which are designed to meet the highest standards for teams should they organize training camps in Dubai. Provisions are available should the athletes express interest in touring the Emirates to enjoy its famous landmarks.

The Russian delegation was briefed on the facilities at the Hamdan Sports Complex which are designed with the highest international specifications and echo-friendly technologies aimed to boost sustainability.

The delegation comprised several prominent officials from the various Russian sports authorities including Antonov Anton Valerievich (Senior Advisor to the Presidential Office for facilitating the activities of the State Council in the Russian Federation), Barano Anton Yuryevich (Russian Assistant Minister of Sport), Kasimov Ibrahim Shukhratovich (CEO & Secretary General of the Russian Triathlon Federation, Fedorov Pavel Alekseevich (Director General & Board Chairman of the Russian Rugby Federation), Rikalina Maria Vaslievna (Secretary General of the Russian Climbing Federation / Kozachenko Dmitry Sergeevich, the CEO of the Russian Golf Federation), Kholokholova Marina Petrovna, Deputy CEO of the Russian Triathlon Federation, Ershova Elizaveta Ilyinichna (Chairwoman of International Relations in the Russian Surfing Federation) and Prokhorova Elena Gennadievna (Head of Development in the Russian Surfing Federation.).