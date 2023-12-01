Hamdan Sports Complex hosts Olympic champions and high-level Russian sports delegation

Sara, Maya and Aasiya win Under-15 gold as AE’s Ladies and Under-18 boys claim silver at Riyadh Golf Club showpiece
A high-level Russian sports delegation, featuring top officials and Olympic champions, toured the Hamdan Sports Complex where they viewed and endorsed the unique facilities at the state-of-the-art facility.
Hamdan Sports Complex, which is affiliated with the Dubai Sports Council, is the biggest of its kind in the region. It has become a favourite destination for clubs and national teams from all over the world to conduct training camps. It offers equipment and opportunities to train in multiple sports.
Sofia Lokhanova, a gold medalist in fencing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Fencing World Cup 2019 and Fencing World Championship 2018 was accompanied by Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Olympic champion Nikita Vladimirovich Nagornyy during the visit to Hamdan Sports Complex.
Nagornyy also won the golden medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (teams)
Also in the visiting delegation was Frenchman Philip Blanchard, the former Media Manager of the International Olympic Committee and Liz Cosimi, the former Director General of the French National Olympic Committee 2021 – 2023.
The visiting delegation discussed ways of common cooperation to organize sports events and camps for various Russian national teams as part of preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 and other major sports events.
The members were acquainted with the facility’s technical and logistical abilities.
Hamdan Sports Complex is well-equipped to host various sports events. It comprises several training sections, which are designed to meet the highest standards for teams should they organize training camps in Dubai. Provisions are available should the athletes express interest in touring the Emirates to enjoy its famous landmarks.
The Russian delegation was briefed on the facilities at the Hamdan Sports Complex which are designed with the highest international specifications and echo-friendly technologies aimed to boost sustainability.
The delegation comprised several prominent officials from the various Russian sports authorities including Antonov Anton Valerievich (Senior Advisor to the Presidential Office for facilitating the activities of the State Council in the Russian Federation), Barano Anton Yuryevich (Russian Assistant Minister of Sport), Kasimov Ibrahim Shukhratovich (CEO & Secretary General of the Russian Triathlon Federation, Fedorov Pavel Alekseevich (Director General & Board Chairman of the Russian Rugby Federation), Rikalina Maria Vaslievna (Secretary General of the Russian Climbing Federation / Kozachenko Dmitry Sergeevich, the CEO of the Russian Golf Federation), Kholokholova Marina Petrovna, Deputy CEO of the Russian Triathlon Federation, Ershova Elizaveta Ilyinichna (Chairwoman of International Relations in the Russian Surfing Federation) and Prokhorova Elena Gennadievna (Head of Development in the Russian Surfing Federation.).
The organisers also revealed a full line up of experiences that fans can look forward to during the National Day weekend
Coutts says SailGP is also committed to the sustainability agenda of the UAE, which is hosting COP 28
a strong performance helped Emmerson and Yildiz secure second place
Strong field from around the world to participate in the WAGR event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi
De Kock, the third highest scorer in the recent World Cup with 594 urns, remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls
Aasiya Saleem shoots a five-under par 67 to lead the individual girl’s catgegory at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
The highlight of her performance was a clutch of 16 birdies including four over five holes in Round 2