Gupta brings her A-game to win Emirates Golf Club's Ladies’ Monthly Medal

Jayshree Gupta (left), winner of the Silver Division of the November Monthly Medal at Emirates Golf Club with Lady Captain Fiona Berry.- Supplied photo

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 11:28 AM

Jayshree Gupta Emirates played some sparking golf to win the Silver A Division at the Emirates Golf Club’s November Ladies’ Monthly Medal.

As many as 64 enthusiastic lady golfers, the highest turnout for a Ladies Medal this season, battled it out on the Majlis Championship Course over three Divisions.

Gupta put in the best work in the Silver A Division for golfers with a handicap index of 0-14 to win with an impressive three-under net 69.

On a day that produced some excellent golf Glory Xavier topped the Gross Division with a score of eight-over 80, winning on a better back nine. A birdie on Hole 11 was vital in ensuring Xavier the victory.

Runner-up of the Silver A Division was Monica Palao who shot a net tow-under 70. Palao had a blemish-free front nine which included three net birdies that proved the difference and allowed her to comfortably place second.

Third place went to Naijla Bartette who shot a net 70 as well. Four consecutive net birdies on the back nine was the difference maker as it allowed her to finish third on a back nine countback.

The Silver B Division saw ladies with a handicap range of 15-23 compete. The winner of this Division was Wonjeong Lee, who shot a net 70.

The runner-up was Ninu Smith who shot a net 70. What seemed to be a round-destroying 10 on the 10th Hole was quickly followed up with back-to-back net eagles and her tremendous bounce-back ability allowed her to take home second place in the Division. Third place went to Amarjeet Radia who shot a net 75.

The Bronze Division hosted ladies with a handicap range of 24 and above. Topping the Division was Dong Jin Kim who shot a net 70while the runner-up was Alison Cowley, who carded a net 73.

The Stableford Competition was won by Anne Gely Bouigue, who scored 36 points.