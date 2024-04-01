Golf’s future stars vie for honours at Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship

Robert Rock is a former winner on the DP World Tour. - Photo X

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 5:43 PM

Joe Jones, last year’s runner-up from Wales, will hope to go one better when he competes alongside a quality field in this week’s second Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The three-day tournament will be held at the National Course from Tuesday to Thursday.

Last year’s inaugural event was won by Thomas Nesbitt from the Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

A field of 32 players, including 19 boys and 13 girls aged 21 years and under, will be seen in action on the first day of the event.

The Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifying event for both boys and girls and is supported by the R&A and the Emirates Golf Federation.

Joining Jones, who off a plus 5.7 handicap, are Rayan Ahmed (Montgomerie Golf Club) and Dominic Morton (Trump International Golf Club) along with many overseas entries. Most them are from England regularly play on the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour with its independent Order of Merit.

Kieren Pratt, Director of Golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, said: “We are excited to be collaborating with Robert Rock and his team once again for the 2024 Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship.’

“Last year was a huge success – but with more time to organize and plan everything we are looking to make this second edition even bigger and better.

“We look forward to Robert coming over to Abu Dhabi and hosting the week.”

Robert Rock, Tournament Host, commented: “I have fond memories of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, having won the 2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. I am looking forward to attending and meeting all the players.”

Robert, 46, turned professional in 1998, beat Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell and Thomas Bjorn to win in Abu Dhabi.

His other tournament victory come on the DP World Tour in the 2011 Italian Open. He also took home a top cheque in the 2009 Irish Open, when then amateur Shane Lowry beat Robert in the play-off for the title.

Robert is acknowledged as one of the leading golf coaches in the game and had a high ranking of 55 in the OWGR in January, 2012.

“Included in my itinerary this week is a Junior Golf Clinic on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi Golf Club after round one that I will host for all the players along with other Abu Dhabi junior golfers, coaches and parents,” said Robert.

For further information Visit: https://www.abudhabigolfclub.abudhabi/robert-rock-championship

ALSO READ