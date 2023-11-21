This Week in Golf: New DP World Tour season tees off in Australia as closer to home Nick Faldo flies in for the European Final of the Faldo Junior Series at Al Ain

Pope and Pietzsch finish one point behind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club
No sooner has one season on the DP World Tour finished as the 2023 – 24 season starts.
After a three-day break, week one is in Australia for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane.
The PGA Tour takes its traditional rest for Thanksgiving.
The season-ending event on the Race to Costa del Sol Rankings sees the Ladies European Tour (LET) in Spain for the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.
Among the strong field of 75 qualifiers from 22 countries qualifying through 28 events is Dubai-based Czech golfer Kristyna Napoleaova who takes the 39th spot.
All the top 10 in the Rankings are in the field, with the top six still having a mathematical chance of being crowned the number one player on the LET.
On the local scene, six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo is in town for the 25th edition of the Faldo Series Grand Final 2023 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. The event is for junior golfers who have qualified during the season as well as some strong local UAE invites.
Some nice background information – the Faldo Series Junior Tour has a global partnership with the R&A while their major partners include the LET, DP World Tour and ASM Scholarship. The series is fully supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).
This week’s schedule
DP World Tour
Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th November, 2023
Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
Venue: Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
Purse: AUS$2 million
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th November, 2023
Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana
Venue: Real Club de Golf Las Brisas
Purse: €650,000
UAE
Faldo Junior Tour Grand Final
Tuesday, 21st - Thursday 23rd November
Venue: Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.
The DP World Tour's Sustainability Project Manager said students were invited to go behind the scenes at the DP World Tour Championship where they were briefed on the variety of roles on offer within the golf industry
Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova finishes tied sixth on the Ladies European Tour
The Englishman narrowly missed equalling a DP World Tour Championship record of 13-under 59 but tied a European tour record by making nine consecutive birdies on the back nine
‘I'm back on track but on On Sunday I just need to be patient and play my best on every shot and everything will take care of itself.’
Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland match each other to stay in leader’s slipstream with 18 holes to play at Jumeirah Golf Estates showpiece
The amputee dedicates the win at the at Jumeirah Golf Estates to his late father who he lost last year just before the tournament