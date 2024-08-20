‘This meant a little more’: Koepka salutes ‘phenomenal’ Rahm after securing fifth LIV Golf victory

Brooks Koepka of the United States hits his shot on the 12th hole during day three of LIV Golf: Greenbrier at The Old White Course on August 18, 2024 in White Sulphur Spring. - AFP

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:41 PM

Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka extended his LIV Golf record by winning the 54-hole $25 million LIV Golf Greenbrier for his fifth individual title.

For the third time, he won via a playoff. But his victory Sunday at The Old White course was a bit more special, given the opponent.

Koepka beat Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm on the first playoff hole with a par in a thrilling finish. It’s the first time the two have duelled since Rahm joined LIV Golf in the offseason, and it was reminiscent of the final round at the 2023 Masters – only with a different outcome.

Koepka has now won five of the 31 LIV Golf regular-season tournaments that he’s played. No other player has won more than three times. He said Sunday’s win was his favourite.

“I think this one just meant a little bit more, for the last few years playing Jon and obviously he got the better of me at Augusta,” Koepka said.

Talor Gooch of the United States, Brooks Koepka of the United States, Jason Kokrak of the United States, and John Catlin of the United States stand with the team trophy. - AFP

“I just wanted to beat him. He played phenomenally today. The way he finished down the stretch was pretty clutch, and it was fun to watch him this week.”

Koepka’s Smash team also claimed the team title, tying a LIV Golf record with a 53 under total counting score to beat Ripper GC by three shots.

Koepka and Jason Kokrak led the team with seven under 63s, with Talor Gooch shooting 69. Reserve player John Catlin, filling in for Graeme McDowell, shot a 67.

Koepka made three straight birdies on his back nine and led by two shots with three to play. But Rahm caught him with birdies at 16 and 17. They both parred the 157-yard par-3 18th and then played the hole again in the playoff. Koepka’s tee shot left him with a 25-foot birdie putt while Rahm found the back bunker, leaving him with an awkward lie on the short side.

He blasted out to 23 feet past the pin. But after Koepka missed his birdie attempt, Rahm could not save par.