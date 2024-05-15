Spieth tries again for career Grand Slam with PGA victory

US golfer Jordan Spieth watches his drive. — AFP

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 7:26 PM

Jordan Spieth enters the 106th PGA Championship seeking a victory that would complete a career Grand Slam, bring a fourth career major title and snap a two-year win drought.

The 30-year-old American arrives at Valhalla saying his game is better than his results and the combination is delivering new frustrations.

"My mechanics are more sound than they've been in a long time. I feel like I'm driving the ball better maybe than I've ever driven the golf ball. I feel like I'm playing better than my results and that's really frustrating," Spieth said.

"It's a different kind of frustration. It's not the same as when you're searching for stuff. I feel like I'm close to going off and doing some really cool things.

"But it has just been a couple shots here or there. I then try and force it, because I haven't had the results I've wanted. It wouldn't surprise me if I found my way into contention any week."

Spieth would become only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam if he wins this week, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

"It's the one that has eluded me so far and it would be pretty incredible to work my way into contention and have a chance this week and see if I can try to make that history," Spieth said.

"I've had a number of chances since having the other three and come close a couple times, but never quite close enough at the end to really have a chance, so that would obviously be the goal this week."

Spieth, ranked 24th, won the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 British Open and has since then made seven attempts to complete the career Slam, sharing third in 2019. He was also a PGA runner-up in 2015.

Spieth doesn't see the situation as motivation or an annoyance, but as a great opportunity.

"I mean, I'm aware. It's very cool, but I would take any and all and as many majors as possible regardless of where they come," Spieth said.

"It's just kind of a cool thing if you're able to hold all four. There's just not many people in the game that have done that and you have an opportunity to do things that are very unique in the game of golf, that's what kind of stands out, stands the test of time."

