Selvaraj leads UAE charge in Round One of the Nomura Cup in Vietnam

UAE's Jonathan Selvaraj in action on the golf course. - Photo aesgc.golf Instagram

The UAE’s Jonathan Selvaraj shot an opening round of two-under-par 70, placing him in a tie for third in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation’s (APGC) Nomura Cup this week at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Selvaraj, 20 years old and the winner of the 2023-24 Emirates Golf Federation’s (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit, told Khaleej Times following his round, “The golf course was challenging. Tight fairways, tucked pins, and blowing winds create a tough combination to handle.

"I played decently; ball striking was a strong point, and dispersion was well managed. That being said, I missed many putts, and today could have been much lower. I’m looking forward to the rest of the week.

“It’s an honor to represent the UAE in international tournaments, and I look forward to doing that to the best of my ability in the coming days," Selvaraj added.

Starting on hole 10 in a two-tee start, Selvaraj was three under par after seven holes. He bogeyed hole nine to finish the front nine at 34.

On the back nine, he had a birdie-bogey run on holes 5 and 6, finishing level par with a 36.

The Nomura Cup, also known as the APGC Team Championship, is a biennial amateur team golf championship for men.

The UAE is currently in ninth place in the Team Division, with 36 holes remaining in this best-two-from-three format each day. Saudi Arabia is in 16th place.

The other players on the UAE team are Ahmad Skaik and Sam Mullane.

China currently leads the Team Division at two under par after round one, with the hosts, Vietnam, just one shot back in second place.