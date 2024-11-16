Rory McIlroy closes in on sixth Race to Dubai crown

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. — AFP

Rory McIlroy put himself in position to secure a possible end-of-season double after sharing the third-round lead with Rasmus Højgaard and Antoine Rozner at the DP World Tour Championship.

The world number three looks set to seal a sixth Race to Dubai Rankings crown of his career on Sunday and is also chasing a third title on the Earth course.

“Yeah, look, it's a great opportunity to end the year on a really high note. Going to go out there tomorrow and give it everything I can and hopefully things fall my way and I'm able to stand on that 18th green with both trophies," McIlroy said.

The Northern Irishman began the day one shot behind overnight leader Rozner, but it was Højgaard who surged clear at the top after four straight birdies from the second.

The Dane climbed to 12 under to move three clear at the eighth, however, McIlroy carded four birdies and a dropped shot in a six-hole stretch from the seventh to sit alongside Højgaard at the summit.

Both players missed chances to nudge in front and could not be separated as they parred their way home, with Rozner carding an eagle at the last to make it a three-way tie at the top ahead of the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour campaign.

Victory for Rozner could also see the Frenchman climb as high as second on the Race to Dubai and secure dual membership with the PGA TOUR for 2025. Chile's Joaquin Niemann mixed five birdies and two bogeys and Swede Jesper Svensson was flawless in his 68 to sit in fourth at ten under, while Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is one shot further back in sixth. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin carded a 67 to join Japan's Keita Nakajima at eight under. Ryder Cup stars Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre are in the top ten with former world number One Adam Scott and England's Matt Wallace at seven under par.