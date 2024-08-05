Paris Olympics: Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood says he is ‘unbelievably proud’ of winning silver medal

Gold medallist Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates on the podium along with silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood of Britain (L) and bronze medallist Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. - Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:36 AM

Despite narrowly losing to American golfer Scottie Scheffler in a tense battle for gold Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood described playing at the Olympic Games as one of the ‘most amazing moments’ of his career.

The British golfer fell just short of emulating Rio 2016 gold medalist Justin Rose as a closing 66 saw him settle for silver, one shot behind Scheffler, at 18 under.

The in-form American produced a spectacular course record-equalling 62 at Le Golf National, including a devastating back-nine 29 that featured four straight birdies from hole 14, to underline his status as the world’s No. 1 golfer.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama rounded out the podium finishers with bronze, finishing a shot further back.

“I didn’t win gold and part of me is disappointed,” said Fleetwood. “But standing on that podium with a medal is one of the most amazing moments I’ve had as a golfer, and I will remember it for the rest of my life.

Tommy Fleetwood of Britain celebrates with his medal on the podium. - Reuters

“I'm still unbelievably proud and happy with how the week went. I was proud of the way I played today.

“As a young boy taking up the game of golf, none of us had a chance to win Olympic gold so it was never on our agenda,” added the seven-time DP World Tour winner. “That quickly changes when you're part of the Olympics, and it feels unbelievably special.

‘It was a different atmosphere to what we get week-in, week-out in terms of the amount of fans that are supporting their nation out here. Just a different vibe. It was very, very enjoyable, it really, really was,” Fleetwood said.

The victory is Scheffler’s seventh title of a remarkable season, which already included his second major triumph and second Green Jacket at the Masters Tournament in April.

Fleetwood held a share of the lead with Scheffler on the 17th tee but a miscued chip shot from behind the green proved costly as he failed to find a birdie at the last to force a play-off.

Victor Perez, coached by Dubai-based Peter Cowen, delighted the home French crowds with a brilliant final-round 63 to finish fourth, with Rory McIlroy of Ireland and Spain’s Jon Rahm at 15 under.

It was a week of good weather, a challenging golf course, attended by a different set of golf and sports fans, the best golfers in the world – with plenty of drama throughout the week and especially in the final nine holes of the final round.

With 60 players in the field, there were as many as eight players in the mix for the podium positions with just nine holes to play.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry fared best among five other Dubai-based players in Paris when he tied for 9th on 272.

No money was involved, just pure golf – all shooting for the lowest score, with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points at stake as well as three Olympic medals.

Results

(7,174 Yards, Par 71).

Scheffler (US) 67. 69. 67. 62. 265.

Fleetwood (GB) 67. 64. 69. 66. 266.