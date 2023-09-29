New Zealander Campbell 'keeps it in play' to lead Taiwan Masters

Jeev Milkha Singh of India. - AFP File

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 4:21 PM

Ben Campbell moved into a four-under second round lead at the $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters on Friday after carding a three under par 69 – to be the only player to shoot two sub-par rounds.

American Jarin Todd (69) and Dodge Kemmer (72) and India’s Chikkarangappa S. (72) are one back at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, which once again posed a huge challenge, with the rough up and the fairways very tight, US Open style.

Scotland’s David Drysdale and Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand, also carded 72’s, and are a further shot back – in what is the most lucrative golf tournament in Chinese Taipei.

Campbell traded five birdies with two bogeys, and goes into the weekend looking for his first win on the Asian Tour.

“Played good at the start, dropped a couple in the middle, they were soft bogeys, unfortunately, which is easy to do out here,” said the New Zealander, who shone at this year’s New Zealand Open, coming home in a tie for second place.

“I hit it close on a few and played the par fives well, which makes it easier. I kept the ball in play nicely off the tee. It was really windy at the start but the last few holes it died a bit which was a big help for me.

“It is playing firm and fast and coming out of the rough it is hard to hold the greens.”

Kemmer made amends for a double bogey on his final hole yesterday which cost him the outright lead, with a solid round that has him well placed with two rounds to go.

He made four birdies, two of which were the result of getting up and down on par fives seven and 15, and four bogeys.

Kemmer, who is currently in 104th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) and needs a strong finish to the year to keep his playing privileges for 2024.

He is playing on the Asian Tour this year thanks to a card-securing top 10 finish on last season’s Asian Development Tour (ADT) OOM. He missed keeping his card by one place on last year’s Merit list before strong season-ending performances on the ADT salvaged his season.

Chikkarangappa S.’ scorecard was dominated with pars, with just a bogey on 10 and a birdie on 15.

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh shot a one over par 73 had two birdies on his outward nine starting on hole 10, for a front nine of 35 – coming home in 38.

Defending champion Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei carded a 75 and is even for the event, tied alongside Singh in 12th along with Dubai based Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar with two rounds of 72.

ALSO READ

Only 11 players are under par after 36 holes with the cut falling at four over par 148 with 58 players qualifying for the weekend. The best round score to date is three under par 69.

Round Two Leaders

(6,923 Yards, Par 72)

B. Campbell (NZ) 71. 69. 140.

D. Kemmer (US) 69. 72. 141.

J. Todd (US) 72. 69. 141.

Chikkarangappa S. (Ind) 69. 72. 141.