Jeev Milkha Singh set to host inaugural Legends Tour event in India next month

The Legends Tour have announced that it will stage its first-ever event in India next month, with the India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh to be held at Jaypee Greens, Delhi, from 30th August to 1st September 2024.
The 54-hole event, which boasts a prize fund of $500,000, is co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and will see the best of the Legends Tour compete in addition to 10 Indian golfers in the tournament, including the host Milkha Singh as well as fellow Legends Tour member Jyoti Randhawa.
Milkha Singh, 52 years old and a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, said, “I am really excited to be part of the first India Legends Senior Tour event coming to India. It will be very good for Indian golf and a boost for the game’
“For me to play in front of the home crowds – it will be a treat for me and also hopefully for the fans out there.
“When I used to play in events in India over the years – we always got big crowds. Now it is a great opportunity to come and see us again – we are still here and the standard of golf is high. It is a little more relaxed than in those days – and more fun for all,” he added.
Milkha Singh is currently 34th on the 2024 Legends Tour MCB Road to Mauritius Rankings and has played in six qualifying events to date.
He has hosted the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational on the PGTI for several years - which traditionally takes place in November of each year.
The Legends Tour Rankings are currently led by Scott Hend (Aus), followed by Peter Baker (Eng).
Others high in the Rankings include Richard Green (Aus), James Kingston (RSA), Clark Dennis (US) and Angel Cabrera (Arg).
The host venue will be Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida Golf Course – the only Greg Norman-designed course in India.
Opened in 2001, the championship course plays at 7,347 yards and features undulating fairways, while the bunkering has been created in the style of the classic Melbourne sand-belt courses with a total of 88 bunkers around the course.
Jaypee Greens has previously hosted the Avantha Masters on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour in 2013 when South Africa’s Thomas Aiken was victorious. For further information Visit: www.Legendstour.com
