Golf: Full field announced for Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. — AP

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 12:42 AM

The full field for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a Rolex Series event to be held at Emirates Golf Club from January 18-21 has been published.

The 35th edition of the tournament boasts a purse of $9 million and has attracted a typically strong field.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy always gets the attention with him being number two in the OWGR and a three-time champion and a former resident of Dubai.

Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood is another of the headline players along with Tyrrell Hatton, 2023 Open champion Brian Harman and PGA Tour rising star, Cameron Young.

Both Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are in the field alongside Dubai-based Adrian Meronk who will be playing in both the Dubai Invitational and Dubai Desert Classic before jetting off to the US to take up his PGA Card, thanks to his exceptional performance on the 2023 DP World Tour, finishing fourth in the Race to Dubai and earning the top PGA Tour Card of those not already eligible.

Former champions Rafa Cabrera Bello, two-time champion Stephen Gallacher, Haotong Li will compete alongside some of the most famous fan favourites in the game: Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Matteo Manassero and Padraig Harrington.

Representing the UAE is Joshua Grenville-Wood who gains access through a National Invite: Category 8.

The last player in the field is currently Lorenzo Scalise in Category 15, who won his card through the 2023 Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings.

For a look at the full field Visit: Entry List - Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 - DP World Tour (europeantour.com).

Khaleej Times is an Official Partner of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

