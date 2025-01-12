Fleetwood secures victory for GB and Ireland in Team Cup

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose of Team Great Britain & Ireland. — Supplied photo

Laurie Canter and Tommy Fleetwood did not waste any time picking up the two points that Britain and Ireland needed from Sunday's singles to beat Continental Europe in the European Tour's Team Cup event in Abu Dhabi.

Justin Rose's side went into Sunday with an 11-4 lead in the race to 13 points, after winning the first two sessions 3.5-1.5 and Saturday afternoon's foursomes 4-1.

Canter picked up the first point when he closed out a 5 and 4 win over Frenchman Romain Langasque.

When Fleetwood, who was up against another Frenchman in Matthieu Pavon, and Hatton, who was facing Thorbjorn Olesen, each moved two up with two to play, securing at least a half-point each, victory was assured.