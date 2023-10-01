Europe regain Ryder Cup to extend USA's 30-year wait

Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game
Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed the winning moment as Europe regained the Ryder Cup from a battling United States on Sunday, wrapping up a 16.5-11.5 victory despite a blistering American singles charge.
The USA remain without a win on European soil since 1993 while neither team have lifted the trophy away from home in 11 years.
With Europe needing half a point to get over the line, Fleetwood moved 2-up against Rickie Fowler with two holes to play after the American dumped his tee shot on the short par-four 16th into the water.
Fleetwood struck his drive into the heart of the green and calmly stroked his eagle putt to the holeside to ensure Europe a seventh consecutive home victory, before going on to win 3 and 1.
"I think relief, pride, joy," said the Englishman. "Proud of everybody that's been involved this week and just proud that I'm one of the people that gets to play a role in what we came here to do."
US captain Zach Johnson took responsibility for the loss.
"The defeat is on me, I made some poor decisions and I will reflect. Those 12 guys played so hard and fought for our country," he said.
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland led the way with early victories in the Rome sunshine and Jon Rahm also snatched half a point from Scottie Scheffler on the 18th green.
Luke Donald's Europe started the day four points from lifting the trophy they lost in a record-breaking 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits two years ago.
"It was stressful as the US put up a fight today so hats off to them. But I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything," said Donald.
ALSO READ:
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game
Promoter Ahmed Seddiqi says 2024 will be a significant year for Rising Stars Arabia series which hopes to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to the world
Last Year’s top two women runners and Ethiopian duo Dera Dida and Ruti Aga go head-to-head once again
Australian quick takes three wickets in an over as hosts suffer a batting collapse on day three of the third Test in Sydney
The iconic Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club will feature thrilling entertainment on and off the course
Bahrain Raid Xtreme star in great shape as he looks to build onlast year’s record-breaking run in Saudi
Strong field building for the second edition of the all-female tournament which will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City
The five-day spectacle will feature Michelin Star catering, world-class entertainment, an elite embryo auction and more