Dubai's Adrian Meronk has McIlroy and Horschel for company in Irish Open

Poland's Adrian Meronk in action during a practice round at the K Club. = Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 8:59 PM

Dubai based Adrian Meronk will try and put his disappointment of recently missing out on a Ryder Cup pick, as he defends his Horizon Irish Open title at Ireland's K Club in week 36 of 46 on the 2023 DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai starting on Thursday.

The Polish golfer won last year over the Mount Juliet Estate course finishing 20 under par, finishing two shots clear of New Zealand's Ryan Fox.

He will be paired in the first two rounds with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the 2016 champion, and American Billy Horschel, winner of the FedEx Cup in 2014. The trio tee-off at 8.00 am (UAE).

McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton are the marquee players joined by Horschel as well as host of players from the DP World Tour and some from the PGA Tour, with the usual excellent representation from all the Irish golfers.

Fellow Dubai residents - Thorjborn Oleson, Adrian Otaegui, Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Nicolas Colsaerts and Aaron Cockerill - who are representing The Els Club, are also featured in a strong line-up.

What’s On This Week In Golf

DP World Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023

Horizon Irish Open

Venue: The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland.

Purse: $6 million.

Asian Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023

Shinhan Donghae Open

Venue: Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, Korea

Purse: KRW1,400,000,000

Ladies European Tour

Friday 8th – Sunday 10th September, 2023

Big Green Egg Open

Venue: Hilversum Golf Club, Netherlands

Purse: €300k

LET Access Tour

Thursday 7th – Saturday 9th September, 2023

Rose Ladies Open

Venue: The Melbourne Club at Brockett Hall, Hertfordshire, England

Purse: €70,000

LPGA

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

Venue: Kenwood Country Club, Cincinatti, Ohio

Purse: $2 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th September, 2023

Challenge de Espana

Venue: Club de Golf Playa Serena, Almeria, Spain

Purse: €250,000